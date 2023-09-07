How to Level Stealth Fast in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some perks in Starfield are essential to have, and Stealth is one of them. A stealth meter above your head can help pickpocket characters, get through an enemy base while low on health, and much more. Leveling up the Stealth perk can be tricky, though. This guide will teach you how to level up Stealth fast in Starfield.

Fastest Way to Level Stealth in Starfield

To level up Stealth in Starfield, you must attack enemies while the stealth bar is in the yellow. This means you must land attacks on enemy targets before the bar turns red, indicating you have been spotted. There is a way to keep this bar yellow consistently, allowing you to fly through the ranks for the Stealth perk in one go. Here is how you do it.

First, you want to get a low-damage weapon and a silencer. You can purchase a gun with a silencer or mod one at a workbench. Next, make your way to any enemy base and keep your distance, for example, on a cliff near the base. Lastly, aim for any enemy in the base and constantly shoot while keeping the stealth bar in yellow.

If you have a safe enough distance and a silenced weapon, enemies will not know where your shots are coming from. Having a low-damage gun will allow the enemies to stay alive longer, thus allowing you to land more hits and level up the perk. This will raise the Stealth perk very fast in Starfield.

Bonus Tip: You can increase your chances of being undetected by unlocking the Void Form Power. This makes you turn invisible for a short duration.

All Ranks for Stealth in Starfield

When following this method, it’s good to know how many sneak attacks you need to execute to reach the master level for the Stealth perk in Starfield. Below, you will find all the requirements for each rank.

Rank 1 – 1 Skill Point

– 1 Skill Point Rank 2 – 1 Skill Point + Perform 10 sneak attacks.

– 1 Skill Point + Perform 10 sneak attacks. Rank 3 – 1 Skill Point + Perform 20 sneak attacks.

– 1 Skill Point + Perform 20 sneak attacks. Rank 4 – 1 Skill Point + Perform 40 sneak attacks.

A sneak attack means attacking an enemy while undetected, and the stealth bar is in the yellow. Following this method could have you at rank 4 in a matter of 10 to 20 minutes.

