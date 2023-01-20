How to Make a Spice Rack in Valheim

Valheim is a hit survival game for fans of exploration and Norse mythology, instead of the plethora of other, more samey survival games out there. It’s complicated, fun, and fairly detailed with lots of freedom to make an in-game home for yourself while fending off threats. But part of any survival game, Valheim included, is growing your repertoire of crafting assets, with the Spice Rack being a helpful item to enhance your cooking.

How Do You Make a Spice Rack in Valheim?

To craft the Spice Rack you should have your hammer ready, then open the Crafting tab in the Build menu (A or Mouse 2) to select it for crafting and placement. The Spice Rack will be available as long as you have found the following items, and requires varying quantities as listed below:

3 Dandelions (found in Meadows biome)

2 Carrots (seeds found in Black Forest biome)

5 Mushrooms (found in Meadows biome)

3 Thistles (found in Black Forest biome)

3 Turnips (seeds found in Swamp biome)

Beyond this, you will need to place your Spice Rack near a Cauldron you have already placed for you to craft more advanced recipes. To hang it near the Cauldron you’ll need either a ceiling low enough for them to be close by, or something like a shelf, ceiling beams, or other features. We recommend naturally having a chest full of cooking supplies just nearby to help complete the ensemble as you warm your home with savory meals.

I Can’t Find the Spice Rack in the Crafting Menu

If you’re having trouble finding the Spice Rack in your menu on Valheim, make sure you’ve successfully crafted other necessary tools and found the ingredients listed above. You might be able to point out, rightly, that these components are hardly considered spices. But they’re necessary to discover the Spice Rack recipe in Valheim. You should also consider a Stone Oven to go along with these!

Valheim is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023