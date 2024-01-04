How to Make Big in Little Alchemy 2

Here are all the steps to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

Are you looking to make ‘Big’ in Little Alchemy 2? You have come to the right place as this guide will walk you through each step and combination you must make before creating Big in Little Alchemy 2, as it requires many prerequisites before you can successfully create it.

Making Big in Little Alchemy 2

Simply put, players must combine Universe and Philosophy to make Big in Little Alchemy 2. Before you unlock those two ingredients, you must complete a list of other recipes. We have you covered with all the recipes. Here are all 25 steps in the proper order to unlock the necessary ingredients to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

  1. Water + Water = Puddle
  2. Puddle + Puddle = Pond
  3. Pond + Pond = Lake
  4. Lake + Lake = Sea
  5. Sea + Earth = Primordial Soup
  6. Fire + Fire = Energy
  7. Energy + Primordial Soup = Life
  8. Earth + Water = Mud
  9. Earth + Fire = Lava
  10. Lava + Air = Stone
  11. Stone + Mud = Clay
  12. Clay + Life = Human
  13. Earth + Earth = Land
  14. Land + Life = Animal and Soil
  15. Soil + Life = Plant
  16. Plant + Human = Farmer
  17. Farmer + Farmer = Idea
  18. Idea + Human = Philosophy
  19. Land + Land = Continent
  20. Continent + Continent = Planet
  21. Planet + Planet = Solar System
  22. Solar System + Solar System = Galaxy
  23. Galaxy + Galaxy = Galaxy Cluster
  24. Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster = Universe
  25. Universe + Philosophy = Big

Congratulations, you have successfully made Big in Little Alchemy 2. Remember that once you create an ingredient, it will be added to your inventory on the right side of the screen for future recipes and concoctions. As you continue your experiments, your inventory (ingredients) will continuously grow, and you will eventually be able to create everything the game has to offer.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024

