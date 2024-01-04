How to Make Big in Little Alchemy 2

Image: Recloak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking to make ‘Big’ in Little Alchemy 2? You have come to the right place as this guide will walk you through each step and combination you must make before creating Big in Little Alchemy 2, as it requires many prerequisites before you can successfully create it.

Making Big in Little Alchemy 2

Simply put, players must combine Universe and Philosophy to make Big in Little Alchemy 2. Before you unlock those two ingredients, you must complete a list of other recipes. We have you covered with all the recipes. Here are all 25 steps in the proper order to unlock the necessary ingredients to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Sea + Earth = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Earth + Water = Mud Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Air = Stone Stone + Mud = Clay Clay + Life = Human Earth + Earth = Land Land + Life = Animal and Soil Soil + Life = Plant Plant + Human = Farmer Farmer + Farmer = Idea Idea + Human = Philosophy Land + Land = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Planet + Planet = Solar System Solar System + Solar System = Galaxy Galaxy + Galaxy = Galaxy Cluster Galaxy Cluster + Galaxy Cluster = Universe Universe + Philosophy = Big

Congratulations, you have successfully made Big in Little Alchemy 2. Remember that once you create an ingredient, it will be added to your inventory on the right side of the screen for future recipes and concoctions. As you continue your experiments, your inventory (ingredients) will continuously grow, and you will eventually be able to create everything the game has to offer.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024