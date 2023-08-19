How To Make Sushi in Palia

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the fun pieces of playing Palia is just how many dishes you can cook in the game. While many recipes are purchasable from the Cooking Guild Store unlocked at cooking level two, others are not. Sushi is a special recipe that you have to, literally, fish up for yourself and is required for one of Jina’s quests — Vault of Waves. These are steps you’ll need to follow if you need to know how to make sushi.

Finding the Sushi Recipe

You will not be able to make sushi until you have the recipe. Since you cannot buy it, you will need to find it. First, you will want to stock up on glow-worm bait from Einar’s Fishing Guild Store. They will only be there if your fishing is at least level ten. Or, you could craft a Glow Worm Farm after fishing level seven by purchasing the recipe from Einar. Once you have the bait you will need to use it to fish anywhere, but most have found it easiest at the pond behind Barduu’s farm. With this bait you have the chance to reel in the sushi recipe.

Related: Where to Catch Silver Salmon in Palia

How To Make Sushi

Before you can make the recipe you’ve just caught, you will need to make sure to have the appropriate stations. This includes:

Two Prep Stations

Stove

Mixing Station

You’ll also need all the ingredients:

Vinegar

Rice

Dari Cloves

Fish (any)

Heat Root

Sweet Leaf

Once you have them all, begin at the Prep Station and it will have the sushi recipe ready for you.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2023