How to Make Wood in Little Alchemy 2, Answered

Learning how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2 allows you to craft a variety of new items. Each new resource you discover in the game seems to increase the number of things you can do significantly.
With wood in your inventory, you can craft interesting items like Arrows and Brooms, as well as fun items like a Trojan Horse and Lollipops. If you’re eager to start experimenting and combining wood with other elements, see below for how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2.
Wood Recipe in Little Alchemy 2
Making wood is quite simple. All you need to do is to combine Tool and Tree. Although this is the most straightforward way, other recipes can achieve the same result:
|Recipe
|Result
|Axe + Forest
|Wood
|Axe + Tree
|Wood
|Chainsaw + Forest
|Wood
|Chainsaw + Tree
|Wood
|Forest + Lumberjack
|Wood
|Forest + Tool
|Wood
|Lumberjack + Tree
|Wood
|Sword + Tree
|Wood
|Tool + Tree
|Wood
However, if you don’t know how to make either, having the recipe is not enough. Don’t worry, you can find below how to make a Tool and how to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2.
Related: How to Make Time in Little Alchemy 2, Answered
How to Make Tool
|Step
|Combination
|Result
|1
|Earth + Earth
|Land
|2
|Land + Land
|Continent
|3
|Continent + Continent
|Planet
|4
|Planet + Air
|Atmosphere
|5
|Atmosphere + Water
|Cloud
|6
|Cloud + Cloud
|Storm
|7
|Storm + Land
|Lightning
|8
|Water + Water
|Puddle
|9
|Puddle + Puddle
|Pond
|10
|Pond + Pond
|Lake
|11
|Lake + Lake
|Sea
|12
|Sea + Sea
|Ocean
|13
|Ocean + Lightning
|Life
|14
|Water + Earth
|Mud
|15
|Fire + Earth
|Lava
|16
|Lava + Air
|Stone
|17
|Stone + Mud
|Clay
|18
|Clay + Life
|Human
|19
|Human + Stone
|Tool
How to Make Tree
|Step
|Combination
|Result
|1
|Cloud + Air
|Sky
|2
|Sky + Fire
|Sun
|3
|Lightning + Human
|Hero
|4
|Hero + Human
|Story
|5
|Story + Human
|Philosophy
|6
|Philosophy + Sun
|Big
|7
|Earth + Life
|Soil
|8
|Soil + Life
|Plant
|9
|Plant + Big
|Tree
What to Do With Wood in Little Alchemy 2
Congratulations! Now you’ve learned how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2. You can use wood to craft a range of other items, continuing your journey to discover the many creations possible in Little Alchemy 2. This game’s depth is quite surprising. There’s a lot to be discovered. Here are some of the things that you can make with wood, but there are many, many more!
|Recipe
|Create
|Air + Wood
|Flute
|Animal + Wood
|Beaver
|Bee + Wood
|Beehive
|Bird + Wood
|Woodpecker
|Blender + Wood
|Paper
|Bow + Wood
|Arrow
|Bullet + Wood
|Arrow
|Charcoal + Wood
|Pencil
|Cheese + Wood
|Mousetrap
|Coal + Wood
|Pencil
|Charcoal + Wood
|Pencil
|Cheese + Wood
|Mousetrap
|Coal + Wood
|Pencil
|Cook + Wood
|Cutting Board
|Corpse + Wood
|Coffin
|Earth + Wood
|Plow
|Garden + Wood
|Fence
|Glass + Wood
|Mirror
|Hay + Wood
|Broom
|Horse + Wood
|Trojan Horse
|House + Wood
|Log Cabin
- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024