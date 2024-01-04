How to Make Wood in Little Alchemy 2, Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Learning how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2 allows you to craft a variety of new items. Each new resource you discover in the game seems to increase the number of things you can do significantly.

With wood in your inventory, you can craft interesting items like Arrows and Brooms, as well as fun items like a Trojan Horse and Lollipops. If you’re eager to start experimenting and combining wood with other elements, see below for how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2.

Wood Recipe in Little Alchemy 2

Making wood is quite simple. All you need to do is to combine Tool and Tree. Although this is the most straightforward way, other recipes can achieve the same result:

Recipe Result Axe + Forest Wood Axe + Tree Wood Chainsaw + Forest Wood Chainsaw + Tree Wood Forest + Lumberjack Wood Forest + Tool Wood Lumberjack + Tree Wood Sword + Tree Wood Tool + Tree Wood

However, if you don’t know how to make either, having the recipe is not enough. Don’t worry, you can find below how to make a Tool and how to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Make Tool

Step Combination Result 1 Earth + Earth Land 2 Land + Land Continent 3 Continent + Continent Planet 4 Planet + Air Atmosphere 5 Atmosphere + Water Cloud 6 Cloud + Cloud Storm 7 Storm + Land Lightning 8 Water + Water Puddle 9 Puddle + Puddle Pond 10 Pond + Pond Lake 11 Lake + Lake Sea 12 Sea + Sea Ocean 13 Ocean + Lightning Life 14 Water + Earth Mud 15 Fire + Earth Lava 16 Lava + Air Stone 17 Stone + Mud Clay 18 Clay + Life Human 19 Human + Stone Tool

How to Make Tree

Step Combination Result 1 Cloud + Air Sky 2 Sky + Fire Sun 3 Lightning + Human Hero 4 Hero + Human Story 5 Story + Human Philosophy 6 Philosophy + Sun Big 7 Earth + Life Soil 8 Soil + Life Plant 9 Plant + Big Tree

What to Do With Wood in Little Alchemy 2

Congratulations! Now you’ve learned how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2. You can use wood to craft a range of other items, continuing your journey to discover the many creations possible in Little Alchemy 2. This game’s depth is quite surprising. There’s a lot to be discovered. Here are some of the things that you can make with wood, but there are many, many more!

Recipe Create Air + Wood Flute Animal + Wood Beaver Bee + Wood Beehive Bird + Wood Woodpecker Blender + Wood Paper Bow + Wood Arrow Bullet + Wood Arrow Charcoal + Wood Pencil Cheese + Wood Mousetrap Coal + Wood Pencil Charcoal + Wood Pencil Cheese + Wood Mousetrap Coal + Wood Pencil Cook + Wood Cutting Board Corpse + Wood Coffin Earth + Wood Plow Garden + Wood Fence Glass + Wood Mirror Hay + Wood Broom Horse + Wood Trojan Horse House + Wood Log Cabin

