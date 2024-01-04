How to Make Wood in Little Alchemy 2, Answered

You just have to chop down a tree.

Learning how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2 allows you to craft a variety of new items. Each new resource you discover in the game seems to increase the number of things you can do significantly.

With wood in your inventory, you can craft interesting items like Arrows and Brooms, as well as fun items like a Trojan Horse and Lollipops. If you’re eager to start experimenting and combining wood with other elements, see below for how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2.

Wood Recipe in Little Alchemy 2

Making wood is quite simple. All you need to do is to combine Tool and Tree. Although this is the most straightforward way, other recipes can achieve the same result:

RecipeResult
Axe + ForestWood
Axe + TreeWood
Chainsaw + ForestWood
Chainsaw + TreeWood
Forest + LumberjackWood
Forest + ToolWood
Lumberjack + TreeWood
Sword + TreeWood
Tool + TreeWood

However, if you don’t know how to make either, having the recipe is not enough. Don’t worry, you can find below how to make a Tool and how to make a Tree in Little Alchemy 2.

How to Make Tool

StepCombinationResult
1Earth + EarthLand
2Land + LandContinent
3Continent + ContinentPlanet
4Planet + AirAtmosphere
5Atmosphere + WaterCloud
6Cloud + CloudStorm
7Storm + LandLightning
8Water + WaterPuddle
9Puddle + PuddlePond
10Pond + PondLake
11Lake + LakeSea
12Sea + SeaOcean
13Ocean + LightningLife
14Water + EarthMud
15Fire + EarthLava
16Lava + AirStone
17Stone + MudClay
18Clay + LifeHuman
19Human + StoneTool

How to Make Tree

StepCombinationResult
1Cloud + AirSky
2Sky + FireSun
3Lightning + HumanHero
4Hero + HumanStory
5Story + HumanPhilosophy
6Philosophy + SunBig
7Earth + LifeSoil
8Soil + LifePlant
9Plant + BigTree

What to Do With Wood in Little Alchemy 2

Congratulations! Now you’ve learned how to create wood in Little Alchemy 2. You can use wood to craft a range of other items, continuing your journey to discover the many creations possible in Little Alchemy 2. This game’s depth is quite surprising. There’s a lot to be discovered. Here are some of the things that you can make with wood, but there are many, many more!

RecipeCreate
Air + WoodFlute
Animal + WoodBeaver
Bee + WoodBeehive
Bird + WoodWoodpecker
Blender + WoodPaper
Bow + WoodArrow
Bullet + WoodArrow
Charcoal + WoodPencil
Cheese + WoodMousetrap
Cook + WoodCutting Board
Corpse + WoodCoffin
Earth + WoodPlow
Garden + WoodFence
Glass + WoodMirror
Hay + WoodBroom
Horse + WoodTrojan Horse
House + WoodLog Cabin

