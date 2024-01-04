How to Make Time in Little Alchemy 2, Answered

Image: Recloak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Creating Time in Little Alchemy 2 takes work and is one of the most complicated recipes to unlock. One must take many steps to unlock Time, but no worries, this guide has everything you need to know.

Unlocking Time in Little Alchemy 2

Players can unlock Time by progressing through the game to a certain point and after finishing a whole list of recipes. The good news is that we have all the steps in the proper order to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2. This is the fastest known way to reach the point in the game that unlocks Time. Follow the steps below.

Fire + Fire = Energy Earth + Fire = Lava Earth + Water = Mud Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Sea + Earth = Primordial Soup Primordial Soup + Energy = Life Air + Air = Pressure Air + Pressure = Wind Earth + Earth = Land Land + Land = Continent Continent + Continent = Planet Planet + Air = Atmosphere Atmosphere + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Life + Land = Animal and Soil Soil + Rain = Plant Plant + Earth = Grass Plant + Fire = Ash and Tobacco Cloud + Plant = Cotton Cotton + Cotton = Thread Lava + Air = Stone Stone + Mud = Clay Clay + Life = Human Human + Human = Love and Family Animal + Air = Bird Planet + Fire = Sun Sun + Plant = Sunflower and Oxygen Human and Stone = Tool Tool + Sun = Solar Cell and Sun Dial Life + Fire = Phoenix Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg Mud + Fire = Brick Brick + Brick = Wall Wall + Wall = House Sea + Egg = Roe and Fish Bird + Wall = Birdhouse and Birdcage (Metal Item Revealed) Bird + House = Nest Metal + Stone = Blade Blade + Human = Corpse and Blood Blade + Metal = Sword Sword + Human = Warrior Grass + Wall = Fence and Ivy Sun + Water = Rainbow Rainbow + Bird = Peacock and Toucan Plant + Rainbow = Flower Flower + Animal = Bee and Butterfly Lava + Pressure = Eruption and Granite Flower + Wind = Leaf and Pollen Plant + Human = Farmer House + Farmer = Farm Farm + House = Barn Barn + Animal = Livestock Livestock + Barn = Cow and Horse Earth + Metal = Plow Plow + Earth = Field Barn + Egg = Chicken Chicken + Water = Duck and Chicken Soup Egg + Chicken = Philosophy Philosophy + House = Container Container + Flower = Garden and Vase Container + Nest = Tree Tree + Farmer = Fruit and Nuts Sword + Tree = Wood Wood + Container = Fireplace and Bucket Wood + Fire = Campfire and Charcoal Campfire + House = BBQ Tool + Tool = Machine Machine + Thread = Fabric and Sewing Machine Animal + Human = Domestication Domestication + Plant = Vegetable Vegetable + Human = Cook (unlocks Time as a new item)

There you have it: how to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2. Now that you have Time unlocked, you can combine Time with all your ingredients and create some pretty unique recipes. If you want to unlock another complicated recipe, check out our guide on how to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024