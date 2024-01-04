How to Make Time in Little Alchemy 2, Answered

Here's how you can unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2.

January 4th, 2024 by Christian Bognar
How to Unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2
Image: Recloak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Creating Time in Little Alchemy 2 takes work and is one of the most complicated recipes to unlock. One must take many steps to unlock Time, but no worries, this guide has everything you need to know.

Unlocking Time in Little Alchemy 2

Players can unlock Time by progressing through the game to a certain point and after finishing a whole list of recipes. The good news is that we have all the steps in the proper order to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2. This is the fastest known way to reach the point in the game that unlocks Time. Follow the steps below.

  1. Fire + Fire = Energy
  2. Earth + Fire = Lava
  3. Earth + Water = Mud
  4. Water + Water = Puddle
  5. Puddle + Puddle = Pond
  6. Pond + Pond = Lake
  7. Lake + Lake = Sea
  8. Sea + Earth = Primordial Soup
  9. Primordial Soup + Energy = Life
  10. Air + Air = Pressure
  11. Air + Pressure = Wind
  12. Earth + Earth = Land
  13. Land + Land = Continent
  14. Continent + Continent = Planet
  15. Planet + Air = Atmosphere
  16. Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
  17. Cloud + Water = Rain
  18. Life + Land = Animal and Soil
  19. Soil + Rain = Plant
  20. Plant + Earth = Grass
  21. Plant + Fire = Ash and Tobacco
  22. Cloud + Plant = Cotton
  23. Cotton + Cotton = Thread
  24. Lava + Air = Stone
  25. Stone + Mud = Clay
  26. Clay + Life = Human
  27. Human + Human = Love and Family
  28. Animal + Air = Bird
  29. Planet + Fire = Sun
  30. Sun + Plant = Sunflower and Oxygen
  31. Human and Stone = Tool
  32. Tool + Sun = Solar Cell and Sun Dial
  33. Life + Fire = Phoenix
  34. Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg
  35. Mud + Fire = Brick
  36. Brick + Brick = Wall
  37. Wall + Wall = House
  38. Sea + Egg = Roe and Fish
  39. Bird + Wall = Birdhouse and Birdcage (Metal Item Revealed)
  40. Bird + House = Nest
  41. Metal + Stone = Blade
  42. Blade + Human = Corpse and Blood
  43. Blade + Metal = Sword
  44. Sword + Human = Warrior
  45. Grass + Wall = Fence and Ivy
  46. Sun + Water = Rainbow
  47. Rainbow + Bird = Peacock and Toucan
  48. Plant + Rainbow = Flower
  49. Flower + Animal = Bee and Butterfly
  50. Lava + Pressure = Eruption and Granite
  51. Flower + Wind = Leaf and Pollen
  52. Plant + Human = Farmer
  53. House + Farmer = Farm
  54. Farm + House = Barn
  55. Barn + Animal = Livestock
  56. Livestock + Barn = Cow and Horse
  57. Earth + Metal = Plow
  58. Plow + Earth = Field
  59. Barn + Egg = Chicken
  60. Chicken + Water = Duck and Chicken Soup
  61. Egg + Chicken = Philosophy
  62. Philosophy + House = Container
  63. Container + Flower = Garden and Vase
  64. Container + Nest = Tree
  65. Tree + Farmer = Fruit and Nuts
  66. Sword + Tree = Wood
  67. Wood + Container = Fireplace and Bucket
  68. Wood + Fire = Campfire and Charcoal
  69. Campfire + House = BBQ
  70. Tool + Tool = Machine
  71. Machine + Thread = Fabric and Sewing Machine
  72. Animal + Human = Domestication
  73. Domestication + Plant = Vegetable
  74. Vegetable + Human = Cook (unlocks Time as a new item)

Related: How to Make a Sword in Little Alchemy 2

There you have it: how to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2. Now that you have Time unlocked, you can combine Time with all your ingredients and create some pretty unique recipes. If you want to unlock another complicated recipe, check out our guide on how to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024

About The Author

Avatar photo

Christian has been a writer of Attack of the Fanboy for over a year and has covered Shadows of Rose, Lords of the Fallen, Remnant 2, Lies of P, and more; his favorite genre is Survival Horror. He has a business degree but felt the need to take his love for video games to the gaming community. Outside of writing, you can find him listening to all types of podcasts, especially Always Sunny Podcast and Morbid True Crime.

More Stories by Christian Bognar

More on Attack of the Fanboy :