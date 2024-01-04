How to Make Time in Little Alchemy 2, Answered

Creating Time in Little Alchemy 2 takes work and is one of the most complicated recipes to unlock. One must take many steps to unlock Time, but no worries, this guide has everything you need to know.
Unlocking Time in Little Alchemy 2
Players can unlock Time by progressing through the game to a certain point and after finishing a whole list of recipes. The good news is that we have all the steps in the proper order to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2. This is the fastest known way to reach the point in the game that unlocks Time. Follow the steps below.
- Fire + Fire = Energy
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Earth + Water = Mud
- Water + Water = Puddle
- Puddle + Puddle = Pond
- Pond + Pond = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Sea
- Sea + Earth = Primordial Soup
- Primordial Soup + Energy = Life
- Air + Air = Pressure
- Air + Pressure = Wind
- Earth + Earth = Land
- Land + Land = Continent
- Continent + Continent = Planet
- Planet + Air = Atmosphere
- Atmosphere + Water = Cloud
- Cloud + Water = Rain
- Life + Land = Animal and Soil
- Soil + Rain = Plant
- Plant + Earth = Grass
- Plant + Fire = Ash and Tobacco
- Cloud + Plant = Cotton
- Cotton + Cotton = Thread
- Lava + Air = Stone
- Stone + Mud = Clay
- Clay + Life = Human
- Human + Human = Love and Family
- Animal + Air = Bird
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Plant = Sunflower and Oxygen
- Human and Stone = Tool
- Tool + Sun = Solar Cell and Sun Dial
- Life + Fire = Phoenix
- Phoenix + Phoenix = Egg
- Mud + Fire = Brick
- Brick + Brick = Wall
- Wall + Wall = House
- Sea + Egg = Roe and Fish
- Bird + Wall = Birdhouse and Birdcage (Metal Item Revealed)
- Bird + House = Nest
- Metal + Stone = Blade
- Blade + Human = Corpse and Blood
- Blade + Metal = Sword
- Sword + Human = Warrior
- Grass + Wall = Fence and Ivy
- Sun + Water = Rainbow
- Rainbow + Bird = Peacock and Toucan
- Plant + Rainbow = Flower
- Flower + Animal = Bee and Butterfly
- Lava + Pressure = Eruption and Granite
- Flower + Wind = Leaf and Pollen
- Plant + Human = Farmer
- House + Farmer = Farm
- Farm + House = Barn
- Barn + Animal = Livestock
- Livestock + Barn = Cow and Horse
- Earth + Metal = Plow
- Plow + Earth = Field
- Barn + Egg = Chicken
- Chicken + Water = Duck and Chicken Soup
- Egg + Chicken = Philosophy
- Philosophy + House = Container
- Container + Flower = Garden and Vase
- Container + Nest = Tree
- Tree + Farmer = Fruit and Nuts
- Sword + Tree = Wood
- Wood + Container = Fireplace and Bucket
- Wood + Fire = Campfire and Charcoal
- Campfire + House = BBQ
- Tool + Tool = Machine
- Machine + Thread = Fabric and Sewing Machine
- Animal + Human = Domestication
- Domestication + Plant = Vegetable
- Vegetable + Human = Cook (unlocks Time as a new item)
There you have it: how to unlock Time in Little Alchemy 2. Now that you have Time unlocked, you can combine Time with all your ingredients and create some pretty unique recipes. If you want to unlock another complicated recipe, check out our guide on how to make Big in Little Alchemy 2.
- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024