How to Manually Reload in Armored Core 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Armored Core 6 has many weapons to choose from to make the perfect mech build. Each weapon has a specified amount of rounds, making ammo management very important. While your mech will automatically reload when you empty a clip, there’s a manual reload feature that the game doesn’t mention. Here is how you can manually reload in Armored Core 6.

Can You Manually Reload in Armored Core 6?

The good news is that players can manually reload in Armored Core 6. The only way to find out about the manual reload feature is by heading into tutorial mode in the main menu. If you want to skip that tutorial, use this guide instead. To manually reload in Armored Core 6, press Triangle and R2 or Y and RT. The former is for PlayStation, and the latter is for Xbox controls.

Manually reloading is a smart thing to do between encounters with a group of enemies. For example, after taking out one group of enemies and you start moving to the next, make sure to manually reload before attacking the next group. Otherwise, if you use the automatic reload instead, you may have only a few bullets for the start of the encounter. Getting used to manually reloading will increase your mech skills in Armored Core 6.

Related: What is the Armored Core 6 Install Size?

Keep an eye on your ammo meter in the center of the screen (right side of your aiming HUD), and you will begin to understand the best time to reload manually.

Another essential thing to focus on is your gun’s number of rounds. When you’re in the garage or buying new parts, hover over the weapon of your choice, and the game will inform you of the number of rounds it has. More often than not, the really powerful weapons that deal high damage will have fewer rounds of ammunition. On the other hand, the automatic weapons with less damage output will allow more rounds of ammo.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023