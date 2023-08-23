What is the Armored Core 6 Install Size?

Find out what you need to know here about the install size for Armored Core 6!

August 23rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Armored Core 6 Install Size
Image: FromSoftware

Armored Core 6 is the first new game in the franchise in a decade. It’s one of FromSoftware’s oldest IPs and is a beloved Mecha action game in its own right with a slew of customization options mixed in with the signature challenging combat for which its developer is known. While the game may not boast the insane-scale open world of Elden Ring or even feel the same size as other iconic recent games, it’s certainly still a demanding one that’ll take up a healthy amount of your hard drive. But players are wondering, just what is the Armored Core 6 install size?

Armored Core 6 Install Size: How Much Space Does it Take on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox?

Armored Core 6 ranges from 35.57GB to 65GB depending on what platform you use. For PC gamers, expect to set aside 60-65GB of storage space, while current-gen players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 must put between 43 and 53GB aside. The full install sizes are listed below:

  • PC: 65GB
  • PlayStation 4: 55.669GB
  • PlayStation 5: 43.340GB
  • Xbox One: 35.57GB
  • Xbox Series X|S: 53.6GB (Version 2.2.0.0)

File compression certainly factors into why PlayStation 5 has smaller install sizes, but overall this is not a small game to download. You’ll soon see why, with gorgeous textures and effects in full force along with a smooth performance, with next-gen bells and whistles like Ray Tracing available for those lucky players.

Related: Armored Core 6’s Emblem Maker Looks Super Impressive

Xbox players have been able to pre-load the game since August 9, while PlayStation players get to pre-load starting today, August 23, with PC players likely to get a similar window. Since it’s not a small download, this is recommended to minimize time spent waiting to play the actual game!

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :