Armored Core 6 is the first new game in the franchise in a decade. It’s one of FromSoftware’s oldest IPs and is a beloved Mecha action game in its own right with a slew of customization options mixed in with the signature challenging combat for which its developer is known. While the game may not boast the insane-scale open world of Elden Ring or even feel the same size as other iconic recent games, it’s certainly still a demanding one that’ll take up a healthy amount of your hard drive. But players are wondering, just what is the Armored Core 6 install size?

Armored Core 6 Install Size: How Much Space Does it Take on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox?

Armored Core 6 ranges from 35.57GB to 65GB depending on what platform you use. For PC gamers, expect to set aside 60-65GB of storage space, while current-gen players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 must put between 43 and 53GB aside. The full install sizes are listed below:

PC: 65GB

PlayStation 4: 55.669GB

PlayStation 5: 43.340GB

Xbox One: 35.57GB

Xbox Series X|S: 53.6GB (Version 2.2.0.0)

File compression certainly factors into why PlayStation 5 has smaller install sizes, but overall this is not a small game to download. You’ll soon see why, with gorgeous textures and effects in full force along with a smooth performance, with next-gen bells and whistles like Ray Tracing available for those lucky players.

Xbox players have been able to pre-load the game since August 9, while PlayStation players get to pre-load starting today, August 23, with PC players likely to get a similar window. Since it’s not a small download, this is recommended to minimize time spent waiting to play the actual game!

