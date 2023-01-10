How To Mine in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

As you would in any farming simulator, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town has the player gathering many resources and materials to craft and develop their farm and town, and the mines become an essential part of your progress. Mining in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town can provide valuable items for profit and upgrades and is available from the beginning of the game. So read on to discover why you should explore mining.

How Can You Mine in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town?

To get started, you’ll need a hoe and a hammer, which are available from the start of the game. There are two mines in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, and both provide a variety of materials that will become incredibly valuable to the player. The first mine and the most accessible from the get-go, is called the Spring Mine, which is located next to the Hot Spring and Harvest Goddess Pond. Throughout this mine, you’ll be able to smash rocks with your hammer and till the ground to find Ores for upgrading your tools. There are around 255 floors to the Spring Mine; you can access it during any season despite its name. Even though the majority of items within this mine won’t sell for much, you can eventually find Mythic Ore, which returns slightly more gold than your standard Spring Mine ore.

The second mine players will eventually get to access is the Lake Mine, which initially will only become accessible during Winter until you have access to a teleport stone. During winter, the Lake will freeze, allowing you to walk across to the mine. Rather than standard upgrade ore, this Mine is home to gemstones which can be sold for profit, alongside cursed tools which will become helpful when you eventually need to find Mythic Ore. Similarly to the Spring Mine, the Lake Mine has 255 floors, and you will need a hammer and a hoe to make the most of its offerings.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

