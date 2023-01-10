How To Get Mythic Ore in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

During your time with Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, you will need to use and gather several resources and materials for crafting and cultivating your farmland to make life as efficient as possible. Similar to a game like Stardew Valley, you’ll have access to simple resources from the get-go, but once you start delving into the mines and discovering what lies below the surface, you’ll find an entire world of rich resources you might’ve overlooked. Unfortunately, Mythic Ore is one of the more elusive materials you’ll find during your time with the game, and it’s one of the more complicated things to find. So, read on if you’re on the hunt for this material and don’t know where to start.

Where To Find Mythic Ore in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Finding Mythic Ore is much more challenging than walking into the mines as you would with many other Ore in Story of Seasons. Instead, you need to follow a lengthy process before you can unlock the ability to find the ore. To start things off, all your tools need to be at Mithril Level. Secondly, you’ll need access to the Lake Mine, which you’ll only get during Winter since the lake freezes and your player can walk across. During any other season you won’t be able to access this mine unless you have a teleport stone.

Once in the mine, you’ll find Cursed Tools throughout each floor which you will need to Bless by frequently using the tool prior to getting Carter to bless it. Each tool will need to be blessed before you can find Mythic Ore. Once you have Blessed a tool, the cursed version can be found again in the Lake Mine, but there’s no need to hunt for duplicates.

After you’ve blessed every cursed tool, you’ll be able to find Mythic Ore in the Spring Mine. They can only be found by breaking rocks with your Hammer, but even after the long process of blessing tools and unlocking the ability to find the material, it is still scarce. During one mining session, you will be lucky to find around 1 to 2 Mythic Ore. However, they are worth their weight in gold once found.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023