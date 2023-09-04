How to Open Sealed Emergency Doors in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Have you ever had to plan a hasty exit to escape with your life in Starfield? The game presents players with multiple methods of entry and traversal across the many labs, outposts, and stations they encounter. But sometimes you run into some big, bulky red emergency doors that could stand between you and a quick getaway. This is especially the case with the “No Sudden Moves” mission in Starfield, so we’ll show you how you can open sealed emergency doors!

How to Cut Open Sealed Emergency Doors in Starfield

The most efficient method is to use your mining cutter to cut the 4 yellow bolts on each corner of the red emergency doors in Starfield. You don’t even need these in your quick select menu, just hit ‘F’ or ‘LB’ to take out your scanner then ‘Mouse 1’ or ‘RT’ to immediately take out your cutter. They cut through these bolts far quicker than when mining rocks. Once all 4 are cut, the door will fall forward into the next room, allowing you to enter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

However, you should also note that other types of damage will break these bolts and take down emergency doors. For instance, I tested with a frag grenade and it took out several pins, but this is riskier and you naturally have to stand clear of the blast. But ultimately, with a small bit of precision, the cutter is the way to go, costing no ammo and mere seconds of your time.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The point is, that you can damage these pins quickly without an additional specialized tool like in Alien: Isolation, and it’s an option that opens up an area for exploration or extraction. This means there’s an additional way to open doors compared to simple lockpicking or contextual puzzles, and if you use it to escape after seizing Petrov’s artifact, you’ll find it saves quite a bit of time and effort, and even non-miners will see the versatility of the cutter with this.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2023