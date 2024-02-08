How to Participate in the FFXIV Xbox Open Beta

The open beta of Final Fantasy XIV for Xbox Series X|S is a great chance for new gamers to dive into this broad universe. This guide will walk you through the process of how to venture into Hydaelyn during the game’s Xbox Open Beta.
How to Join the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta on Xbox
- Make sure to adjust the privacy settings of your Xbox
- Download the trial version of Final Fantasy XIV
- Launch the FFXIV Open Beta
- Follow the instructions displayed on your screen
Check below for more detailed instructions on how to complete each of these steps.
Adjusting Xbox Privacy Settings
Before you can participate in the open beta, you need to adjust your Xbox privacy settings to fully enjoy the game and make use of its features. Navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy and online safety > Xbox privacy > View details and customize. Here, you need to enable the following options:
- Joining multiplayer games
- Joining cross-network play
- Others communicating with voice, text, and invites
- Communicating outside of Xbox with voice and text
- See and upload community creations (Back out into View details and customize > Game content)
Downloading the Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial
Once your privacy settings are correctly configured, head over to the Microsoft Store and search for “Final Fantasy XIV.” You’ll find the free trial version on the product page, which you can download directly onto your Xbox Series X|S.
Launching the Game
Once the setup process concludes, you’re ready to start the game. The on-screen instructions will guide you through the rest of the process.
It’s important to note that the open beta is designed primarily for new players. Therefore, if you have an existing Square Enix account with a registered Final Fantasy XIV license, you won’t be able to participate in the open beta. However, you’ll be able to play Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox with your existing Square Enix account and its associated characters once the full Xbox launch takes place after the open beta concludes.
While participating in the open beta, you’ll have access to the same content and features as the Free Trial version on PC or PS4/5, with the exception of making purchases from the game’s online store. The open beta does not support these purchases.
Lastly, remember that while the Free Trial version, including the open beta, does not require an Xbox Game Pass to play, the full Xbox Series X|S version of FFXIV will require an Xbox Game Pass upon its official launch.
- This article was updated on February 8th, 2024