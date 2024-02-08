How to Participate in the FFXIV Xbox Open Beta

Image: Square Enix

The open beta of Final Fantasy XIV for Xbox Series X|S is a great chance for new gamers to dive into this broad universe. This guide will walk you through the process of how to venture into Hydaelyn during the game’s Xbox Open Beta.

Recommended Videos

How to Join the Final Fantasy XIV Open Beta on Xbox

Make sure to adjust the privacy settings of your Xbox

Download the trial version of Final Fantasy XIV

Launch the FFXIV Open Beta

Follow the instructions displayed on your screen

Check below for more detailed instructions on how to complete each of these steps.

Adjusting Xbox Privacy Settings

Before you can participate in the open beta, you need to adjust your Xbox privacy settings to fully enjoy the game and make use of its features. Navigate to Settings > Account > Privacy and online safety > Xbox privacy > View details and customize. Here, you need to enable the following options:

Joining multiplayer games

Joining cross-network play

Others communicating with voice, text, and invites

Communicating outside of Xbox with voice and text

See and upload community creations (Back out into View details and customize > Game content)

Downloading the Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial

Once your privacy settings are correctly configured, head over to the Microsoft Store and search for “Final Fantasy XIV.” You’ll find the free trial version on the product page, which you can download directly onto your Xbox Series X|S.

Image: Square Enix

Launching the Game

Once the setup process concludes, you’re ready to start the game. The on-screen instructions will guide you through the rest of the process.

It’s important to note that the open beta is designed primarily for new players. Therefore, if you have an existing Square Enix account with a registered Final Fantasy XIV license, you won’t be able to participate in the open beta. However, you’ll be able to play Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox with your existing Square Enix account and its associated characters once the full Xbox launch takes place after the open beta concludes.

While participating in the open beta, you’ll have access to the same content and features as the Free Trial version on PC or PS4/5, with the exception of making purchases from the game’s online store. The open beta does not support these purchases.

Lastly, remember that while the Free Trial version, including the open beta, does not require an Xbox Game Pass to play, the full Xbox Series X|S version of FFXIV will require an Xbox Game Pass upon its official launch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2024