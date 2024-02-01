How to Pave Roads in Enshrouded

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While you may not be able to construct a road using the Building Hammer, there is a method that allows you to pave roads in Enshrouded. Interestingly, this method requires a rake, a pickaxe, and an existing road. Let’s dive in!

How to Pave Roads Using a Rake in Enshrouded

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Unfortunately, despite the presence of Dirty Road items, the game does not appear to allow players to craft Road Blocks yet. As we await an update introducing this feature, we can use a rake to mimic the road material while leveling the surrounding area. However, this process will alter the environment around the road. Here’s how it works:

Use the pickaxe to dig the area that you want to turn into a road Make sure that the path starts right next to a road Once that is done, use the rake starting from the road Move from the road to the area that you marked with the pickaxe

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If done correctly, the ground will adopt the appearance of the terrain where you first used the rake during the leveling process. This process requires significant effort. However, it allows you to create Road Blocks from the road to any desired location. Although this is a workaround for paving roads, these roads are functional and provide the On the Road buff, which reduces Stamina consumption during travel. Sadly, the terrain will revert to its original state unless the process is carried out around your altar, within your base area.

Note that if aesthetics are more important to you than the On the Road buff, you can use any block type and employ the rake to alter the ground’s appearance using this method, transforming the areas marked by your pickaxe into the block type where you initiated rake use. This can result in a visually appealing effect if you use Luminescent Blocks or Bone Blocks to construct a personalized road around your base. It will also look super cool from afar, allowing you to see your base from the clouds.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2024