How to Perform a Parry in Sonic Frontiers

What many of us are going to be taking some time getting used to is Sonic throwing out punches and kicks to defeat many of the enemies on the Starfall Islands. While he may not hold a conventional weapon like a sword or some kind of staff, his spin dashing and speed are all he needs, but he has some defensive options. One of them is a parry, so here’s what you need to know on how to perform one in Sonic Frontiers.

How to Parry in Sonic Frontiers

To perform a parry, you simply have to press both of your dodge buttons at the same time. If you’re playing the game on a console, those buttons are most likely going to be your left and right bumpers together.

But why is it important? First of all, while Sonic can mostly outrun a majority of attacks, there are some bosses and other enemies who can only be taken down by performing a parry. To not spoil the greater enemies that lie ahead, it’s best to get used to holding those buttons together.

Luckily, and compared to other games with parries, Sonic Frontiers’ parry system is very generous. You can quite literally hold the button combo together and Sonic will maintain his parry stance until he takes a hit. Think of it like an overpowered block button. He can deflect projectiles and reflect attacks, taking no damage.

This can be very useful when you want to maintain your ring count. Losing rings can lead you that much closer to death, but it also ruins the speed buff you get when you hit the maximum amount. Plus, if you parry, you don’t have to worry about accidentally running into something that can potentially harm you, like falling off an edge or hitting an enemy in your blind spot.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.