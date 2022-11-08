Sonic Frontiers really shakes up how you’d normally approach a Sonic the Hedgehog game. With its open-world aspect, it’s the perfect opportunity to integrate levels and different types of caps. When out in that open world, you notice that you have a starting ring cap of 400. That’s a lot lower than what we’re used to at 999. So, what happens when you get max rings in Sonic Frontiers? We can explain this below.

What Happens When You Get Max Rings in Sonic Frontiers?

Upon collecting 400 rings, or the ring cap, you’ll unlock a cutscene where Sonic’s eyes turn a glowing blue. He’s powered up in this state, meaning he’ll move and dash at a noticeably faster rate. This is extremely useful when exploring the large islands you play in.

However, should Sonic take damage at any point and now be below the cap, he loses that buff. It’s a very strong one, so you have to be extra careful to avoid getting hit. Luckily in this game, Sonic doesn’t lose all of his rings upon getting hurt. Depending on his defense level, he’ll lose significantly fewer rings. Still, you want to avoid getting hurt once you’re powered up.

Unfortunately, the ring cap does not transfer between stages via portals. Your ring count is reset to 0 in those instances. When you come out of a stage where you can collect Red Star Rings and complete other objectives, your ring count will still be the same as you had before entering.

Additionally, you do want to keep as many rings as possible at all times, especially when you collect all the Chaos Emeralds to complete an Island. You’ll soon find out the importance of it.

Finally, you can increase that ring count past 400, making it worth your while as you progress further into the game’s story. Of course, you will have to consult with an Elder Koco if you want to switch between speed or ring capacity.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.