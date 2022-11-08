Should I Increase Speed or Raise Ring Capacity in Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers completely goes a different route when it comes to approaching standard games under the Sonic franchise. Now with the ability to level points into a skill tree and increase your combative and movement potential, you have some decisions to make along the way. Do you want to increase speed or raise your ring capacity in Sonic Frontiers? Here’s what you should know and the importance of each.

Increase Speed or Ring Capacity in Sonic Frontiers?

Once you meet the Elder Koco, it’ll introduce you to new sets of collectibles out in the vast open worlds across the game. You may have already seen these small seedlings with faces that make baby noises. Those are Lost Kocos and are crucial to you leveling up your ring capacity and speed stat.

As you collect more, you will periodically meet with the Elder Koco who can level up one of two things for you.

Increasing your speed stat will allow you to travel quicker overall. Sonic will become noticeably faster with each level, making it very useful when you haven’t unlocked fast travel yet. It also makes certain bosses easier to defeat, like the Squid roaming around in the first world.

Increasing your ring capacity will allow you to carry more rings. This means that with a higher ring cap, you can take more hits before all your rings are depleted to zero. Ring capacity will be more meaningful later on. With each level added, you increase your overall cap by 6 rings, eventually capping out at 999 at the max level.

To break it down, speed is good for when you’re still unlocking the map by completing the small puzzles and challenges scattered on the islands. However, when it comes to going up against a Titan, ring capacity will be a lot better.

Luckily, if you have met the Hermit Koco, you can switch skill points between speed and ring capacity. This is only good in the early game as you can eventually hit the level cap for both ring capacity and speed. You can easily grind to max levels if you follow some steps from our guide.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.