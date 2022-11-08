How to Farm XP Quickly in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers introduces new combat mechanics where he’s punching, kicking, and throwing flashy moves and projectiles at his enemies. He’ll have to level up in true RPG fashion to learn new skills. Also in that true RPG fashion are ways to grind or farm XP quickly so you can get all the skills early on, so here’s how you can do so in Sonic Frontiers.

How to Farm Quick XP in Sonic Frontiers

The simple way to farm XP quickly in this game is to destroy every enemy you encounter. This only counts when you’re traveling across the Starfall Islands. Playing inside the numbered zones like 1-1 and so forth do not count.

However, there is another way you can farm even faster than destroying all that stands in your path. If you go fishing with Big the Cat, you’ll see that he rewards 50 Skill Pieces in his shop. You’ll have to pay him in fishing tokens, which can easily be obtained with each successful catch when fishing. Of course, if you want to actually fish, you need to collect the Purple Tokens you see on the islands.

Additionally, to obtain more of those Purple Tokens, you want to wait for the periodic Starfall events to happen. These are the events that happen in the nighttime where enemies respawn and many fragments appear on the ground. They’re accompanied by a colorful beam of light. Collect more while simultaneously playing the roulette game and you can win yourself hundreds of Tokens.

If you have at least over 200 Purple Tokens, you can spend all of that fishing with Big, then spend all your earnings on Skill Pieces. In no time, you’ll be able to unlock the most expensive skills in your tree. You can cap out on every skill by the second island, making your combat that much more in-depth.

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.