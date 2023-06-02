Image: CAPCOM.

Knowing how to both perform and counter a few key moves in Street Fighter 6 can be the main difference between managing to stage a comeback and letting victory slip by your hands. But how can you perform Wall Jumps in the game? Now, here’s how to perform a Wall Jump in Street Fighter 6.

How to Easily Perform Wall Jumps in Street Fighter 6

You can easily perform Wall Jumps in Street Fighter 6 by, after jumping either backward or forward towards any end of the stage, performing another jump (now towards the opposite direction). To be more precise, you will be able to Wall Jump by either pressing Up + a set directional key or by tilting the right stick either northeast (if the wall is at the left side of the screen) or northwest (right side of the screen).

But be careful, as just like with everything else in the game, timing is key. In this case, you’ll want to enter the second input just as your character is about to hit the wall (at the apex of their jump).

With that said, although the ability can be simple to perform, it is important to point out that Wall Jump is a Unique Attack, meaning that only select characters —in this case Chun-Li— are capable of performing it. Likewise, you will only be able to perform it in World Tour mode after unlocking Chun-Li’s fighting style.

How to Unlock Chun-Li’s Fighting Style in World Tour

Fortunately for all who cannot wait to perform some of Chun-Li’s most famous moves in World Tour, you will be able to unlock her fighting style by simply becoming her apprentice, a feat you can accomplish by meeting her during Chapter 2-1.

This guide was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 2nd, 2023