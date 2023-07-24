How-to-Perform-Alley-Oops-in-NBA-2K23

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the wide array of ways in which you can attack the basket in NBA 2K23, very few test your mastery of the game’s mechanics more than the always fun and flashy Alley-Oop. But how exactly can you perform the move? With that said, and so that you can add another move to your arsenal on the court, here’s how to perform a flawless alley-oop in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Alley-Oop Guide

You can perform all kinds of alley-oops in NBA 2K23 by first quickly double-tapping Triangle/Y as one of your teammates dives toward the basket, which will cause you to call the play and make the lob pass. Once the pass is made, you can then perform the alley-oop by, after the indicative below appears on your screen, either pressing Square/X or tilting the right analog stick as your player is about to make contact with the ball.

To make performing the alley-oops easier, we recommend that you call for a screen from your center or shooting guard, as after performing it, they will in most cases make a beeline toward the rim. You can call for a screen in NBA 2K23 by pressing L1/LB while in possession of the ball.

To recap, here’s how to perform an alley-oop in NBA 2K23:

Get hold of the ball.

Make sure one of your teammates is diving toward the basket (ideally unmarked).

Double press △ or Y in order to call the alley-oop.

Press either ▢ or X at the right time once the command flashes on the screen to finish the alley-oop.

It’s important to point out that, although if done perfectly, the alley-oop can be considered as a guaranteed 2-point play, pressing its input without a teammate making the motion will cause you to waste the possession. On the other hand, performing it while your receiver it’s well-marked or pressing Square/X at the wrong time will cause the pass to be blocked and your receiver to miss the ball or the basket respectivelly.

This guide was made while playing NBA 2K23 on a PlayStation 5.

