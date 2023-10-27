Image: Bluepoch

The global version of Reverse: 1999 allows PC and mobile players all over the world to dive into the universe of Bluepoch’s beloved Gacha and join Vertin in her quest to uncover the truth behind the events that lead to “The Storm.”

But did you know that you can play the game on PC through the use of both its launcher as well as BlueStacks? Here’s how to play Reverse: 1999 through both its launcher and BlueStacks on PC.

How to Play Reverse: 1999 on PC Through Its Official Launcher

You can play Reverse: 1999 through its official launcher by first heading to the game’s official site and then clicking on Download on PC. Once you click on the icon, the launcher will be automatically downloaded.

Once the launcher is downloaded, open the file and then click on Launch Now after accepting the Terms and Conditions in order to install it. After the installation of the launcher is complete, click on Get Game to start the installation process for Reverse: 1999. Once the installation is done, you will be able to open the game by simply selecting Play.

The game’s PC version currently weighs around 3.4 GB. Upon opening the application, you will be given the choice to both download additional voice packs, as well as to update the title.

How to Play Reverse: 1999 on PC With BlueStacks

You can play Reverse: 1999 on PC with BlueStacks by opening the platform, and then heading to the Google Play Store before searching and installing the game. Once installed, you will be able to play the game by selecting its icon on either the BlueStacks main screen or on your desktop.

How to Download and Install BlueStacks

If you don’t have BlueStacks, you can download the platform by clicking on Download BlueStacks while on its official site. Once downloaded, just open the file to install the platform before opening it and then logging in with a Google Account. The use of the account is a must as BlueStacks is a, albeit official, mobile emulator for PC.

This guide was made while playing Reverse: 1999 on PC.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023