Star Wars Squadrons is one of the biggest VR games of the year, and it’s compatible with every type of VR headset out there, even the portable Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest typically remains wireless, but you can plug it into a PC to play SteamVR games on the normally standalone device. It won’t match the quality of an expensive VR kit like a Valve Index, but playing PC VR games on an Oculus Quest is more than good enough. You’ll need a specific cable to do so, but it’s likely you already have one lying around somewhere. Here’s how to play Star Wars Squadrons on Oculus Quest via Oculus Link.

How to Play Star Wars Squadrons on Oculus Quest

To play Star Wars Squadrons on Oculus Quest, you’ll need a few things.

Oculus Quest

A PC capable of running Star Wars Squadrons

A PC copy of Star Wars Squadrons

Oculus Link Cable

Using Oculus Link

Oculus Link allows you to connect your Oculus Quest headset to a PC with a USB C cable and play PC VR games. The thing is, the official Oculus Link cable is incredibly expensive. It’s lightweight and long, but there are alternatives. Thankfully, you can use a high-speed USB C cable instead, a much cheaper choice. We recommend this one, which is priced at $19 on Amazon. If your computer does not have a USB C port, you can use this cable, priced at $18 on Amazon, but it requires a blue USB 3.0 port to work.

Once you connect your Quest to your PC via Oculus Link, your PC will recognize it as a PC VR headset. At this point, you can start up Star Wars Squadrons in VR normally. If you’re playing on Origin, you’ll have to start the game outside of VR and select the toggle VR option in the settings to play in VR. If you’re playing on Steam, however, you can start the game from inside SteamVR for a more seamless experience.

Star Wars Squadrons is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game is fully playable in VR on PC and PS4.

- This article was updated on:October 2nd, 2020