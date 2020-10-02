How many missions are in Star Wars Squadrons? If you’ve been playing the space flight simulator set in a galaxy far, far away, then you’ve likely been wondering how many missions you’ve got left in the campaign. Star Wars Squadrons’ campaign is brief, which is to be expected given the game’s budget price tag, but there’s still a decent chunk of singleplayer story content to get through before jumping into the multiplayer. Throughout the story, you’ll play as both the New Republic and Empire and pilot iconic fighters from both sides Here’s a list of all the missions in Star Wars Squadrons.

Star Wars Squadrons Mission List

Star Wars Squadrons has 14 missions in total not counting the prologue. Here’s a list of every mission in the game.

Form the Vanguard The Skies of Yavin Through Enemy Lines Secrets and Spies The Trail From Desevro Signal to Noise Into the Abyss Fractured Alliance Chaos at Mon Cala Terisa’s Vengeance Nowhere to Stand Rally the New Republic Fire in the Heart The Last Flight of the Starhawk

How Many Levels Are in Star Wars Squadrons?

As we stated above, there are 14 main missions in Star Wars Squadrons not counting the initial prologue chapters. These prologues count as the game’s tutorial and are really only there to teach you basic flight mechanics, so we didnt’ count them in the final level count. The main campaign in Star Wars Squadrons takes roughly eight hours to complete, so you should get a decent amount of enjoyment from the game if you only play the singleplayer and don’t try out the online modes.

Star Wars Squadrons is set after the events of Return of the Jedi, letting players live out the fantasy of piloting some of Star Wars’ most famous starfighters. Squadrons provides insight into both sides of the intergalactic conflict, allowing players to play as both the New Republic and the Empire throughout the singleplayer campaign and online multiplayer.

Star Wars Squadrons is avaialble now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game is fully playable in VR on PS4 and PC.