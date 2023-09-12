Image: Ubisoft

The Crew Motorfest has some excellent-looking tracks and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if you want to test out the game before purchase and thankfully you can with a free trial. Sometimes there are unobvious steps you have to take part in to gain access to a certain game’s trial so people will be wondering if that is the same here. This article will take you through how to play The Crew Motorfest free trial.

How to Access the Free Trial of Crew Motorfest

All you have to do to play the free trial of Crew Motorfest is find the game between September 14 and September 17 on the platform’s storefront of your choice and download the free trial from there. I recommend just searching up the full game’s title of “The Crew Motorsport” at first but don’t go into anything. Instead, look for any “free trial” listed but if it’s not there, go into the actual game page and it should be found there.

You won’t be restricted to any part of the game during the free trial as you get access to the full game. Along with this, any progress you make will be kept and you can even bring it across to different platforms if you prefer — including during the trial itself. The Crew Motorfest free trial will be available for PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Ubisoft Connect, and the Epic Games Store.

How Long Does The Crew Motorfest Free Trial Last For?

Every person who boots up the free trial will get a total of five hours to experience the game. After that time is up, you will need to buy the game to play more. Timed free trials are becoming increasingly more common and I personally think this is effective for giving players a taste without needing to splash out the cash. It may not be like the days of getting a demo disc but these trials are still worth it.

You will need to play the free trial between September 14 and September 17 so that is worth bearing in mind to organize your time for it. Overall, this title looks to give racing game fans another boost of adrenaline until another big release is coming up on the cards.

This article was updated on September 12th, 2023