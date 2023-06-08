Image: Square Enix

Are you wondering how to play the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Closed Beta Test after seeing the announcement on Summer Games Fest 2023? To enhance the gaming experience, a closed beta test will be conducted before the game’s release. The objective of this test is to collect valuable feedback from selected players. However, eligibility for the beta test is restricted to specific players only. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to register and participate.

How to Sign Up for the Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Closed Beta Test

Please carefully review the participation requirements listed below. After confirming you qualify, head to the Google Play page on your phone, select “Install,” and ensure that “Early Access” is checked for your application to be considered. Those chosen to participate in the closed beta will receive a notification through Google Play. It is important to note that registering does not guarantee an invitation to the closed beta.

Please note that participation in this game is limited to United States and Canadian residents only. Additionally, any game data and progress obtained during the closed beta test cannot be transferred to user accounts upon release. Please note that in-game currency cannot be purchased during the closed beta test. Lastly, feature and balance changes may be made without prior notification during the closed beta test.

When is the Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Closed Beta Test?

The pre-registration period for the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Closed Beta Test is tentatively set for June 8, 2023, to June 28, 2023. The closed beta test schedule is natively set for July 6, 2023 to July 13, 2023. However, you should follow @FFVII_EC_EN because the official dates will be confirmed here.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Closed Beta Test Hardware Requirements

Here are the recommended System Requires to play the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis closed beta test:

Compatible Device OS: Android 8.0 or later

Android 8.0 or later Storage: Requires at least 8GB of free space

Requires at least 8GB of free space CPU: ARM v8a 64bit

ARM v8a 64bit SoC: Snapdragon 845 or later

Snapdragon 845 or later RAM: Requires at least 4GB

Remember that only Android devices can sign up and participate in the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis closed beta test. However, you can still Pre-Order on iOS devices by visiting the App Store on your iOS device.

