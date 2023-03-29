Image: NEXON Games

Veiled Experts is quickly shaping up to be a game that draws much attention from the tactical shooter crowds. Many people have been trying to work out how to get access to the final beta in order to experience it fully before release. This article will take you through how to play the Veiled Experts Final Beta.

How to Get Access to Play the Veiled Experts Final Beta

In order to try and get beta access you will have to visit the official Steam page. When you are there you will find an area that mentions joining the Veiled Experts Final Beta. Press on the green button that says “Request Access” in this section when logged into your account. When you have done so you will have to confirm your choice to register your interest.

Related: Veiled Experts Hands-On Preview

The developers will then contact you by email when they are looking for more participants in the final beta for Veiled experts. Other than that you will just have to wait for access; with some luck, you will get an invite to join the beta quite soon. The Final Beta starts on March 30 and runs until April 6, 2023.

What is the Veiled Experts Release Date?

There are no specific details on the exact release date as of yet but it is planned for quarter two in 2023. This means that you won’t have too long to wait before you get to enjoy what could be the next high-echelon entry of Tactical Shooter games.

Many games recently have had betas of some form before a release — including indie games. It is great that Veiled Experts also offers a beta for players to dip their hands into. Perfect for finding out if the final game is going to be something you want to play. No matter what you are excited about the most with Veiled Experts, it looks like it is going to be incredibly fun for the final beta.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023