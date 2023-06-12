Image: Ubisoft

XDefiant is the latest first-person shooter by Ubisoft and many have been experiencing the game through various pre-release closed betas, there is now also an Open Session to join. This means that everyone will be able to experience the game before it officially launches and you will be ahead of the curve of Day One players. This article will take you through how to play the XDefiant Open Session.

How to Sign Up for the XDefiant Open Session

In order to join the XDefiant Open Session, you will have to sign up via the official XDefiant website linked here. Press on the “Register” button at the top right of the page and it will bring you down to the signup section. From there choose your platform: you can only opt for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC so be sure to pick whichever you want to play on the most.

Log into your Ubisoft account (or create one) and continue following through the steps to complete registration for the Open Session. The public servers will be open from June 21 through to June 23 so there isn’t too long to play the game. However, for those who had played the closed beta in April, you will be able to join the Open Session a day early on June 20 instead before everyone else.

When Does XDefiant Release Fully?

XDefiant is set for a summer release in 2023 but the specific release date hasn’t been announced at the time of writing. The main release is likely to be before or during August — we are thinking that the game may launch in the middle half of July.

When the game actually does release, a pre-season will take place for a period of six weeks. This will let players get to grips with the game and gear up before the kick-off for Season One. Players won’t be short on content as there are to be three (yes three!) maps to be added at the start of every new Season up until Season Four. This includes getting new weapons added along with each season’s Battle Pass.

Playing the Open Session from June 21 will absolutely allow you to learn more about the game even before the official pre-season: be sure to sign up and check it out if you are interested.

