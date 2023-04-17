Image: Ubisoft, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

The closed beta for Ubisoft’s XDefiant is currently underway, allowing players all over the world the chance to have a look at both its main weapons (all of which can be truthfully customized through the addition of multiple attachments) and factions/classes. But which among the game’s current weapons are the best? Now, here are the best weapons to use in the XDefiant Beta.

Best Weapons to Use in XDefiant Beta

The Best Assault Rifle in XDefiant

As usual in most FPS, the M4A1 can be considered the best weapon of its class. The rifle is our main pick thanks to how easy it is to handle and its ability to excel in all distances

Overall, although the weapon falls short damage-wise when compared to others such as the AK-47 and the M16A4, its balanced stats more than makeup for it, as they will allow you to easily customize the weapon to your liking with minimal drawback.

The Best SMG in XDefiant

Made for those looking to rush in and clear the opposition fast and from all ranges/angles, a good SMG must excel in allowing you to shoot fast, as well as easily maneuver while in combat. With that said, the best SMG in XDefiant right now is the MP7.

The weapon is our main choice as it will provide you with a good amount of firepower, mobility, stability, and Ammo, all without sacrificing too much accuracy. If you prefer to focus on base damage + mobility and plan on mitigating the low accuracy with attachments, the Vector .45 ACP can also work great.

The Best LMG in XDefiant

The RPK-78 can be considered the best overall LMG in XDefiant. The weapon earns the spot thanks to its ability to provide a great balance between handling and damage, while also carrying a big magazine and having a good overall range.

The Best Shotgun in XDefiant

Among the shotguns, the best currently in the game is the AA-12. The weapon. although not as hard-hitting as the Double Barrel and the M870, offers great overall base damage and mobility, all while also allowing you to sweep the room through its high fire rate (for shotguns).

The Best Marksman Rifle in XDefiant

In our opinion, the best Marksman Rifle in the game is the SVD. The rifle is our pick as it can be considered a great compromise between the precision and long-range specialty of a Sniper Rifle and the adaptability of an Assault Rifle, thus allowing you to excel in both direct exchanges or when sniping from medium to long range.

The Best Sniper Rifle in XDefiant

Among the two currently available Sniper Rifles in XDefiant, the TEC-50 is undoubtedly the best. The weapon earns the spot thanks to its ability to kill any target it hits above the waist, although its low handling and weight will force you to be fully committed to every single shot.

The Best Secondary Weapon in XDefiant

Among the available selection of secondary weapons in XDefiant, the 93R can be considered the best. The handgun sets itself apart through its above-average stats and ability to shoot three rounds at once.

