How to Pre-Order NBA 2K24 | Release Date, Platforms, and More

NBA 2K24 is a highly anticipated entry into the long-running sports game for basketball fans. With the start of the actual NBA season approaching, there’s no question that the excitement is increasing daily. For players to get right into the action and show skills on the basketball court as soon as possible, fans will want to pre-order as soon as that becomes an option. It’s a good thing you came across this guide, as it will cover everything you need to know regarding NBA2K24, including release dates, pre-order info, platforms, and more!

How to Pre-Order NBA 2K24

It has been confirmed that NBA 2K24 will be available for pre-order on July 7, 2023. This information comes from the official NBA 2K Twitter account, which revealed the pre-order date and two editions such as the Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. It has also been confirmed in the same tweet that Kobe Bryant will be on the cover! You can see the tweet from the official NBA 2K account below.

8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣



Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant.



💛 Kobe Bryant Edition

🐍 Black Mamba Edition



Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/afcqMh5qr8 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023

There is no official information yet on the prices for these two editions, although it’s pretty clear that they will be pricier than the game’s standard version. Kobe Bryant was my favorite NBA player, and it warms my heart to see the newest NBA 2K game to pay tribute to the legend of the sport!

NBA 2K24 Release Date Information

At the time of writing, there is no word from 2K games on an official release date for NBA 2K24. That said, the community and the folks at Attack of the Fanboy believe that the newest edition of the franchise will release sometime in September 2023. This prediction stems from previous editions in the franchise that have been released within this time window. This has been the case for the past eight entries in the NBA 2K franchise, so it is safe to say that it will be the same for 2K24.

NBA 2K24 Platform Availability

While there is no confirmation on what platforms NBA 2K24 will release on, there’s no reason to think that developer Visual Concepts will change its previous pattern. NBA2K23 was released on various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S Series, PC, and Nintendo Switch — so it’s safe to assume we will see the newest edition on the same platforms. This prediction, of course, should be taken with a grain of salt until we get more information.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023