All New MyCareer Rewards in NBA 2K23 Season 8

NBA 2K23 season 8 for MyCareer brings a whole bunch of new rewards for fans of the sport. These new rewards have a big emphasis on collaborations with significant clothing companies — and we can’t wait to tell you about them. Season 8 also brings new rewards for leveling up in the MyCareer Mode. Read this guide to discover all new Mycareer Rewards for season 8 of NBA 2K23.

All Season 8 Rewards for MyCareer in NBA 2K23

There is much to look forward to in Season 8, and cosmetics fans are in for a treat. Below you will find all new collaborations for MyCareer Season 8 for NBA 2K23, as well as brand new leveling rewards for when players reach a specific point in the mode.

OVO

Crocs

Gallery Department

Marathon

Eastside Gold

Daily Paper x Dreamville

Palm Angels

Level 25 – New Era Hat

Level 30 – NBA Mascots

Level 39 – Badge Point

Level 40 – Tiger (current-gen)

Level 40 – Final Core Badge Pattern (Next-gen)

Additionally, Season 8 brings new Player Banners (which further allow players to cater to their playstyle and specifications) and animations for players to enjoy. All collaborations and apparel drops will be added to SWAGs as the new season of NBA 2k23 progresses and can even be purchased with VC. Continue to climb through the reward ladder of MyCareer to earn the rewards mentioned above at their corresponding level. It may take some time, but I am going for that New Era Hat to add to my collection!

These rewards have been announced for season 8 of NBA 2K23 — although the NBA2K official website clearly states that more will be coming. The website says that the developers plan more collaborations, although it is now unsure what companies these collaborations may be with. If you want to learn more about season 8 of NBA 2k23, check out the official NBA2K website.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023