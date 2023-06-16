Where is the Purser in NBA 2K23?

Image: 2K Games

Collecting Endorsement Checks in NBA 2K23 is a massive part of the MyCareer experience. Endorsement Checks are essential as they allow you to market to brands and significantly increase the amount of VC you get — helpful in buying new cosmetics, animations, and team card packs. Players can collect Endorsement Checks by heading to the Purser — a location that can be hard to find. This guide will cover the Purser location in NBA 2K23.

The Purser Location in NBA 2K23

For some reason, NBA 2K23 made the Purser extremely difficult to find. Players can find the Purser in NBA 2K23 by heading to the Neighborhood in MyCareer. At this location, there is an elevator in the left corner, which players should interact with and select the Silver Deck and the Promenade — in that order. Once at the Promenade, instantly take a left and walk down to the end. On the left-hand side and right beside “Wheels” is a building with a sign that says the Purser — where players can gather their Endorsement Checks.

It is important to remember that players can only collect Endorsement checks once they have played at least ten main season games in MyCareer. So, complete those ten games before making your way to the Purser. The game will notify you when it is time to pick up an Endorsement Check — so be patient and play through your schedule until the time comes.

Now that you know where to find the Purser in NBA 2K23, you can use Endorsement Checks as a method to gather VC quickly. Did you know that there are other ways to get VC fast in NBA 2K23? Some methods include playing online games, watching NBA 2KTV, and grinding through MyCareer! It’s wise to have several ways of collecting VC so you always have enough in your pocket for purchases.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023