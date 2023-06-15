Image: Visual Concepts

NBA 2K23 brings back the insanely-popular MyTeam system, which allows players to build the basketball team of their dreams by collecting in-game basketball cards depicting famous NBA players. NBA 2K23 also brings back Holo Cards, an alternate version of regular cards that are much harder to find. We’ve got the answer for what Holo Cards are in NBA 2K23 and why you should collect them.

What are Holo Cards in NBA 2K23?

As their name implies, NBA 2K23‘s Holo Cards are rarer variants of the baseline MyTeam cards with a holographic filter. Introduced in the previous NBA 2K title, NBA 2K22, Holo Cards have the stats and other attributes as the originals. However, while Holo Cards aren’t any better or worse than regular cards, NBA 2K23 gives you plenty of reasons to pick up Holo Cards.

NBA 2K23’s MyTeam mode is full of challenges known as Agendas, which can be fulfilled by using certain NBA players or performing specific maneuvers during a match. Completing Agendas mainly rewards you with in-game currency known as Virtual Currency (or VC), which can be used to purchase Many of NBA 2K23’s Agendsa can only be achieved using Holo Cards, so you’ll want to stock up on them if you plan on racking up as much in-game money as possible.

There are three ways to find Holo Cards in NBA 2K23, and each is at least partially based on luck. The first is to buy Card Packs from the in-game store with VC or real money and hope you get lucky. The second is to buy Holo cards whenever they pop in the Auction House, a second in-game store that lets players place cards for sale online. The last is to complete Agendas that reward you with Holo Cards, which is easily the most unreliable method since they’re rarely offered as prizes.

Of the three Holo Card farming methods listed above, I’d recommend using the Auction House. While it may be tempting to try and buy as many Card Packs as possible, I’ve learned that Holo Cards will generally be cheaper than most “higher-value” Card Packs whenever they’re up for sale in the Auction House. Check out the Auction House whenever you have time, and it will only be a matter of time before another player puts the Holo Card you’ve been looking for up for sale!

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023