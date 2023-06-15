How to Turn On Dunk Meter in NBA 2K23

Image: 2K Games

NBA 2K23 allows players to pull off some crazy dunk animations when driving to the basket. While players can pull off a dunk by holding down the shot button during a layup, there’s a hidden feature called the Dunk Meter. The Dunk Meter is designed just like the shot meter, where if the player executes it well — it can increase the chances of the ball going into the basket. So how do you use the Dunk Meter? This guide will cover how to turn on the Dunk Meter in NBA 2K23.

Steps on How to Use the Dunk Meter in NBA 2K23

The Dunk Meter is already turned on by default in NBA 2K23 but requires some extra button inputs to activate it. Before going over the steps to activate the Dunk Meter, it is essential to know that this is only effective in difficulty levels above Rookie. This meter is designed for players who want a more challenging and realistic experience, and Rookie doesn’t require strategy behind dunks as most of them go into the basket naturally.

Follow the steps below to activate the Dunk meter while driving to the basket.

Tap the Turbo Button as you approach the basket for a dunk (R2 or RT.) Hold up on the right stick when close to the basket. Quickly flick down on the right stick when the dunking animation begins. Flick down the right stick again and hold it this time.

Players must execute the above steps quickly to accomplish the Dunk Meter. It can take some practice, and the best way to prepare to use this in a real game is to go to practice mode. In practice mode, you can try this numerous times without the pressure of other players or the computer. Soon enough, you’ll be ready to take your new dunking skills to the court and show everyone what you’re made of!

