Ranking The Best Dribble Moves in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 players can get the most out of their dribbling moves by performing combos on the floor that will send their opponents into the next dimension with the right hesitation based on the correct controls. In this guide, we will show you which dribble moves are the best in NBA 2K23. Here is our ranking for the best dribble moves in NBA 2K23.
Ranking of the Best Dribble Moves in NBA 2K23
Here are some of the best dribble moves in NBA 2K23 for those who want to speed past their competitors for an easy bucket:
Dribble Moves for Players Under 6’5″
Here are the best dribble moves for players who are on the shorter end, including point guards and shooting guards:
- Dribble style – Chris Paul
- Signature size-up – Steve Francis
- Size-up escape – Trae Young
- Moving crossover – Trae Young
- Moving behind the back – Stephen Curry
- Moving spin – John Wall
- Moving hesitation – Kyrie Irving
- Moving stepback – John Wall
- Spin jumper – Allen Iverson
- Hop jumper – Allen Iverson
A lot of these dribble moves move directly into your jump shot. With that in mind, you will want to tie in these dribble moves with what works best with the jump shot that leaves the greatest green shot window.
On top of that, if you are a shot creator, think about which takeover you want to use when performing these dribble moves on defenders to find your open shot.
Dribble Moves for Players Between 6’5″ and 6’10”
Down below you will find dribble moves for players whose heights range from 6’5″ to 6’10”, and more specifically for the majority of players in the game as most players in the NBA already range between these heights:
- Dribble style – Michael Jordan
- Signature size-up – LeBron James
- Size-up escape – LeBron James
- Moving crossover – James Harden
- Moving behind the back – Zach LaVine
- Moving spin – Penny Hardaway
- Moving hesitation – Luka Dončić
- Moving stepback – Luka Dončić
- Spin jumper – Penny Hardaway
- Hop jumper – James Harden
Though you won’t necessarily take over the entire game by yourself with these dribble moves, it will help get you by defenders for more open looks in NBA 2K23.
All Other Dribble Controls for NBA 2K23
|MOVE
|PS4 & PS5
|XBOX ONE / SERIES X|S
|Signature Size-up
|Quickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves
|Quickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves
|In and Out
|Move RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand
|Move RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand
|Hesitation
|Move the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Move the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Hesitation Escape
|R2+ move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand
|RT + Move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand
|Crossover
|Move RS up then quickly release
|Move RS up then quickly release
|Attacking Crossover
|R2 + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand
|RT + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand
|Between Legs Cross
|Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Escape Crossover
|R2 + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|RT + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Behind the Back
|Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Behind the Back Escape
|R2 + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand
|RT + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand
|Stepback
|Move RS down then quickly release
|Move RS down then quickly release
|Stepback Escape
|R2 + move RS down then quickly release
|RT + move RS down then quickly release
|Spin
|Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand
|Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand
|Half Spin
|Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
|Hard Stop / Stutter
|Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed
|Tap LT while driving for a quick change of speed
|Hold Off Defenders
|Hold L2
|Hold LT
|Triple Threat Side Jab
|Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Large Jab
|Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Small Jab
|Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established)
|Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Mid-Stepover
|Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Full-Stepover
|Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Back-to-Basket Stepover
|Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Pump Fake
|Move RS down then quickly release
|Move RS down then quickly release
|Triple Threat Side Hesitation
|R2 + move RS left or right then quickly release
|RT + move RS left or right then quickly release
|Triple Threat Attack Hesitation
|R2 + move RS up left or up right then quickly release
|RT + move RS up left or up right then quickly release
|Triple Threat Stepback
|R2 + move RS down then quickly release
|RT + move RS down then quickly release
|Triple Threat Spin-Out
|Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out
|Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
|Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
NBA 2K23 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.