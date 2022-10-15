Ranking The Best Dribble Moves in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 players can get the most out of their dribbling moves by performing combos on the floor that will send their opponents into the next dimension with the right hesitation based on the correct controls. In this guide, we will show you which dribble moves are the best in NBA 2K23. Here is our ranking for the best dribble moves in NBA 2K23.

Ranking of the Best Dribble Moves in NBA 2K23

Here are some of the best dribble moves in NBA 2K23 for those who want to speed past their competitors for an easy bucket:

Dribble Moves for Players Under 6’5″

Here are the best dribble moves for players who are on the shorter end, including point guards and shooting guards:

Dribble style – Chris Paul

Signature size-up – Steve Francis

Size-up escape – Trae Young

Moving crossover – Trae Young

Moving behind the back – Stephen Curry

Moving spin – John Wall

Moving hesitation – Kyrie Irving

Moving stepback – John Wall

Spin jumper – Allen Iverson

Hop jumper – Allen Iverson

A lot of these dribble moves move directly into your jump shot. With that in mind, you will want to tie in these dribble moves with what works best with the jump shot that leaves the greatest green shot window.

On top of that, if you are a shot creator, think about which takeover you want to use when performing these dribble moves on defenders to find your open shot.

Dribble Moves for Players Between 6’5″ and 6’10”

Down below you will find dribble moves for players whose heights range from 6’5″ to 6’10”, and more specifically for the majority of players in the game as most players in the NBA already range between these heights:

Dribble style – Michael Jordan

Signature size-up – LeBron James

Size-up escape – LeBron James

Moving crossover – James Harden

Moving behind the back – Zach LaVine

Moving spin – Penny Hardaway

Moving hesitation – Luka Dončić

Moving stepback – Luka Dončić

Spin jumper – Penny Hardaway

Hop jumper – James Harden

Though you won’t necessarily take over the entire game by yourself with these dribble moves, it will help get you by defenders for more open looks in NBA 2K23.

All Other Dribble Controls for NBA 2K23

MOVE PS4 & PS5 XBOX ONE / SERIES X|S Signature Size-up Quickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves Quickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves In and Out Move RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Move RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Hesitation Move the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hesitation Escape R2+ move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand RT + Move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand Crossover Move RS up then quickly release Move RS up then quickly release Attacking Crossover R2 + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand RT + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Between Legs Cross Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Escape Crossover R2 + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand RT + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Behind the Back Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Behind the Back Escape R2 + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand RT + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand Stepback Move RS down then quickly release Move RS down then quickly release Stepback Escape R2 + move RS down then quickly release RT + move RS down then quickly release Spin Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand Half Spin Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hard Stop / Stutter Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed Tap LT while driving for a quick change of speed Hold Off Defenders Hold L2 Hold LT Triple Threat Side Jab Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Large Jab Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Small Jab Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Mid-Stepover Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Full-Stepover Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Back-to-Basket Stepover Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Pump Fake Move RS down then quickly release Move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Side Hesitation R2 + move RS left or right then quickly release RT + move RS left or right then quickly release Triple Threat Attack Hesitation R2 + move RS up left or up right then quickly release RT + move RS up left or up right then quickly release Triple Threat Stepback R2 + move RS down then quickly release RT + move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Spin-Out Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

NBA 2K23 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.