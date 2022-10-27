All NBA 2K23 Layup Requirements

If you’re looking to make the perfect layup for your baller in NBA 2K23, you may need to know what you’ll need to work on and improve as you make your way through the MyCareer Mode. You may already have the perfect shot available, but if you want to bring pain to the opposing team, you’ll need to know how to hit the perfect shot.

That’s where we come into play. Let’s get right onto the court, and find out all of the Layup Requirements to get the perfect shot for your player. You’ll find that you’ll be able to emulate the all-time greats or customize it to your liking to create the best shot around. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Layups in NBA 2K23, and all requirements needed to make them happen.

Layup Requirements For NBA 2K23 – What Skills To Improve On

As you work on your MyPlayer, you’ll want to spend a few of your hard-earned VC to improve your Driving Layup skill so you’re able to slap on any skill to your character that you would like. Let’s find out who is available in the game, as well as the minimum and maximum heights needed to equip these killer layups to your character.

Layup Name/Athlete Name Layup Drive Points Minimum Height Maximum Height J.Cole 70+ N/A 6’4” Steph Curry 85+ N/A 6’4” Kyrie Irving 85+ N/A 6’4” Allen Iverson 85+ N/A 6’4” Default Small N/A N/A 6’9” Default Swing N/A N/A 6’9” Circus 80+ N/A 6’9” Floater Specialist 70+ N/A 6’9” Fundamental N/A N/A 6’9” Jelly 80+ N/A 6’9” James Harden 80+ N/A 6’9” LeBron James 80+ N/A 6’9” Magic Johnson 80+ N/A 6’9” Michael Jordan 85+ N/A 6’9” Zach LaVine 80+ N/A 6’9” Damian Lillard 80+ N/A 6’9” Ja Morant 82+ N/A 6’9” John Wall 80+ N/A 6’9” Russel Westbrook 82+ N/A 6’9” Jason Williams 75+ N/A 6’9” Default Big N/A 6’10” N/A Dominant Big 70+ 6’10” N/A Long Athlete 88+ N/A N/A Devin Booker 82+ N/A N/A Joel Embiid 70+ 6’10” N/A George Gervin 70+ N/A N/A Nikol Jokic 70+ 6’10” N/A Ben Simmons 60+ N/A N/A

As you can see, you have a fairly extensive list of players to choose from, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re doing well in your games to ensure you’re earning as much VC as possible. Making sure that you have the perfect Green Window for your shots can help you drain buckets no matter where you are, as well as the right jump shot for you.

As you explore the massive city in MyCareer Mode, you may want to make sure that you’re finding the vehicles around the city to give you a chance to navigate at a faster speed. If you’re looking to earn some extra points and experience more of the story, you’ll need these to make your way to all of the sidequests that are available to you.

