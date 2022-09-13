NBA-2K23-The-Classic-Quest-Answers

NBA 2K23 has some challenging quests and The Classic is just one of them. In this quest, Herschel and Edgar will ask you to answer correctly some basketball trivia. Whether you are new to basketball or just need a refresher, here are all of the answers to The Classic quest in NBA 2K23.

All The Classic Quest Answers in NBA 2K23

After you create your MyPlayer and progress through the Welcome to the League quest, you’ll inevitably get The Classic quest. This quest will require you to answer three basketball trivia quests correctly in order to continue.

Once you sit down to play chess with Edgar and Herschel, they will begin to grill you on historic basketball trivia. In order to complete the quest, you’ll need to answer these questions correctly.

Here are all of the answers to The Classic quest:

Q: How many championships did Bill Russel win? A: 11

Q: Which team has lost the most NBA Championships? A: Lakers

Q: Which player was taken number one overall in the 1998 NBA Draft? A: Michael Olowokandi



After answering all of these questions correctly, you will continue to progress through The Classic quest and the MyCareer story. You will be granted some MVP Points and some VC for your troubles and be ready for the next challenge.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.