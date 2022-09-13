NBA 2K23 Jump Shot Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

If you’re looking to take your MyPlayer to new heights in NBA 2K23, you’re going to need to work on your jump shot, champ. One of the newest features this year is including statistics with your jump shots, so if you’re looking to constantly drain buckets, you’re going to need to make sure that you’ve got the right one for your build.
Delving deeper into the RPG-like elements of other titles, you’re going to need to think before you add your points, as things can completely change depending on how you set your player up. If you’re looking to find the perfect jump shot for your created superstar, you’ve come to the right place. This is what you’ll need to do to unlock all jump shot animations in NBA 2K23!
How To Unlock Jump Shot Animations In NBA 2K23
As you progress through the MyCareer Mode, you’ll have the chance to score some exclusive jump shots that are modeled after your favorite players. You’ll want to make sure that you’re upgrading your Mid-Range Shot & Three Point shot, so you’ll be able to unlock them. Here is every Jump Shot Animation, depending on your height.
Jump Shots For Players At Least 6’5″ to 6’10”
|Shooter Name
|Height Requirements
|Mid-Range Shot & Three Point Shot Requirements
|Precious Achiuwa
|At Least 6’5”
|72+
|Bam Adebayo
|At Least 6’5”
|70+
|Ochai Agbaji
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Under 6’10”
|63+
|Kyle Anderson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|60+
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|At Least 6’5”
|63+
|OG Anunoby
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Trevor Ariza
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Deni Avdija
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|LaMelo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|80+
|Lonzo Ball
|Under 6’10”
|77+
|Desmond Bane
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Dalano Banton
|Under 6’10”
|72+
|Harrison Barnes
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Scottie Barnes
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|RJ Barret
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Will Barton
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Charles Bassey
|At Least 6’5”
|55+
|Keita Bates-Diop
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Nicolas Batum
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Darius Bazley
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|MarJon Beauchamp
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|DeAndre’ Bembry
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Saddiq Bey
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Khem Birch
|At Least 6’5”
|60+
|Bismack Biyombo
|At Least 6’5”
|47+
|Nemanja Bjelica
|At Least 6’5”
|81+
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|84+
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Leandro Bolmaro
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|Isaac Bonga
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Chris Boucher
|At Least 6’5”
|64+
|Malaki Branham
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|Christian Braun
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Ignas Brazeikis
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|71+
|Mikal Bridges
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Miles Bridges
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Oshae Brissett
|At Least 6’5”
|71+
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Under 6’10”
|74+
|Dillon Brooks
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Charles Brown Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|Greg Brown
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|63+
|Jaylen Brown
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Sterling Brown
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|71+
|Troy Brown Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Reggie Bullock
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Alec Burks
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Jimmy Butler
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Devontae Cacok
|At Least 6’5”
|46+
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|84+
|Vlatko Cancar
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|At Least 6’5”
|70+
|Alex Caruso
|Under 6’10”
|73+
|Marquese Chriss
|At Least 6’5”
|77+
|Gary Clark
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Brandon Clarke
|At Least 6’5”
|62+
|Amir Coffey
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|John Collins
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Pat Connaughton
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|Tyler Cook
|At Least 6’5”
|48+
|Robert Covington
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Torrey Craig
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jae Crowder
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Jarrett Culver
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Cade Cunningham
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Dyson Daniels
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|71+
|Ed Davis
|At Least 6’5”
|47+
|Hamidou Diallo
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Ousmane Dieng
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Under 6’10”
|76+
|Luka Doncic
|Under 6’10”
|83+
|Clyde Drexler
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|82+
|Chris Duarte
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Kevin Durant
|At Least 6’5”
|85+
|Tari Eason
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|CJ Elleby
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Drew Eubanks
|At Least 6’5”
|59+
|Derrick Favors
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Bruno Fernando
|At Least 6’5”
|49+
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Evan Fournier
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|Wenyen Gabriel
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|67+
|Daniel Gafford
|At Least 6’5”
|38+
|Usman Garuba
|At Least 6’5”
|60+
|Rudy Gay
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Paul George
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|Taj Gibson
|At Least 6’5”
|76+
|Josh Giddey
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Under 6’10”
|82+
|Aaron Gordon
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Jerami Grant
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Danny Green
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Draymond Green
|At Least 6’5”
|66+
|JaMychal Green
|At Least 6’5”
|67+
|Javonte Green
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Jeff Green
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|64+
|Josh Green
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|A.J. Griffin
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Blake Griffin
|At Least 6’5”
|77+
|Rui Hachimura
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Under 6’10”
|82+
|Penny Hardaway
|Under 6’10”
|83+
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|James Harden
|Under 6’10”
|84+
|Maurice Harkless
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|68+
|Montrezl Harrell
|At Least 6’5”
|62+
|Joe Harris
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Tobias Harris
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Josh Hart
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Udonis Haslem
|At Least 6’5”
|48+
|Killian Hayes
|Under 6’10”
|68+
|Gordon Hayward
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Juan Hernangomez
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|71+
|Tyler Herro
|Under 6’10”
|81+
|Justin Holiday
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Rodney Hood
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Danuel House
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Kevin Huerter
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Elijah Hughes
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|De’Andre Hunter
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Andre Iguodala
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|64+
|Joe Ingles
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Brandon Ingram
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Josh Jackson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|68+
|LeBron James
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Ty Jerome
|Under 6’10”
|74+
|Alize Johnson
|At Least 6’5”
|71+
|Cameron Johnson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|Jalen Johnson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|James Johnson
|At Least 6’5”
|71+
|Keldon Johnson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Magic Johnson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|82+
|Stanley Johnson
|At Least 6’5”
|77+
|Derrick Jone Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Herbert Jones
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Nikola Jovic
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Luke Kennard
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Corey Kispert
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Kevin Knox II
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|59+
|John Konchar
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|Furkan Korkmaz
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Toni Kukoc
|At Least 6’5”
|84+
|Jonathan Kuminga
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Kyle Kuzma
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Jeremy Lamb
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|Romeo Langford
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Jake LaRavia
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Zach LaVine
|Under 6’10”
|81+
|Jake Layman
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|Damion Lee
|Under 6’10”
|73+
|Kawhi Leonard
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Caris LeVert
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Nassir Little
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Isaiah Livers
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Kevon Looney
|At Least 6’5”
|56+
|Kevin Love
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Trey Lyles
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Karl Malone
|At Least 6’5”
|83+
|Terance Mann
|Under 6’10”
|78+
|Shawn Marion
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Lauri Markkanen
|At Least 6’5”
|80+
|Naji Marshall
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|58+
|Caleb Martin
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Cody Martin
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Kelan Martin
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|At Least 6’5”
|76+
|Kevin Martin
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Garrison Mathews
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Benedict Mathurin
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Jaden McDaniels
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Jalen McDaniels
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Doug McDermott
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Chimezie Metu
|At Least 6’5”
|74+
|Khris Middleton
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Paul Millsap
|At Least 6’5
|78+
|Shake Milton
|Under 6’10”
|76+
|Moses Moody
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Wendell Moore Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Markieff Morris
|At Least 6’5”
|82+
|Trey Murphy
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Keegan Murray
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Larry Nance Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Aaron Nesmith
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|68+
|Georges Niang
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Zeke Nnaji
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|David Nwaba
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|72+
|Jordan Nwora
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|68+
|Charles Oakley
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Semi Ojeley
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Chuma Okeke
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Onyeka Okongwu
|At Least 6’5”
|57+
|Isaac Okoro
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|68+
|Royce O’Neale
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Cedi Osman
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|79+
|Eric Paschall
|At Least 6’5”
|80+
|Sam Perkins
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Paul Pierce
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Scottie Pippen
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Theo Pinson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|69+
|Michael Porter Jr.
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Otto Porter
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|82+
|Taurean Prince
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Julius Randle
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Zach Randolph
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Austin Reaves
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Cameron Reddish
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|65+
|Davon Reed
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Paul Reed
|At Least 6’5”
|70+
|Naz Reid
|At Least 6’5”
|72+
|Josh Richardson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Duncan Robinson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|82+
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Isaiah Roby
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|David Roddy
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Terrence Ross
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
|Tomas Satoransky
|Under 6’10”
|81+
|Admiral Schofield
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Jay Scrubb
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|At Least 6’5”
|44+
|Shaedon Sharpe
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Pascal Siakam
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Ben Simmons
|At Least 6’5”
|45+
|Tony Snell
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|82+
|Jeremey Sochan
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|70+
|Nik Stauskas
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|73+
|Lamar Stevens
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|78+
|Isaiah Stewart
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Max Strus
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Jalen Suggs
|Under 6’10”
|70+
|Jayson Tatum
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|83+
|Garrett Temple
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|63+
|Dalen Terry
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|71+
|Daniel Theis
|At Least 6’5”
|76+
|Klay Thompson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Tristan Thompson
|At Least 6’5”
|62+
|JT Thor
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|67+
|Matisse Thybulle
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|56+
|Xavier Tillman
|At Least 6’5”
|57+
|Isaiah Todd
|At Least 6’5”
|74+
|Obi Toppin
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Juan Toscano
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|69+
|Gary Trent Jr.
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|PJ Tucker
|At Least 6’5”
|83+
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|At Least 6’5”
|54+
|Devin Vassell
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|81+
|Dean Wade
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|76+
|Franz Wagner
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|TJ Warren
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|80+
|PJ Washington
|At Least 6’5”
|72+
|Yuta Watanabe
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|66+
|Peyton Watson
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|68+
|Blake Wesley
|Under 6’10”
|73+
|David West
|At Least 6’5”
|81+
|Andrew Wiggins
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|77+
|Dominique Wilkins
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|85+
|Grant Williams
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Jalen Williams
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|74+
|Kenrich Williams
|At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10”
|75+
Jump Shots For Players Over 6’10
|Shooter Name
|Height Requirements
|Mid-Range Shot & Three Point Shot Requirements
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|At Least 6’10”
|73+
|Alex Len
|At Least 6’10”
|70+
|Alize Johnson
|At Least 6’5”
|71+
|Alperen Sengun
|At Least 6’10”
|53+
|Amar’e Stoudemire
|At Least 6’10”
|79+
|Andre Drummond
|At Least 6’10”
|44+
|Bam Adebayo
|At Least 6’5”
|70+
|Ben Simmons
|At Least 6’5”
|45+
|Bill Laimbeer
|At Least 6’10”
|80+
|Bismack Biyombo
|At Least 6’5”
|47+
|Blake Griffin
|At Least 6’5”
|77+
|Boban Marjanovic
|At Least 6’10”
|66+
|Bobby Portis Jr.
|At Least 6’10”
|81+
|Bol Bol
|At Least 6’10”
|77+
|Brandon Clarke
|At Least 6’5”
|62+
|Brook Lopez
|At Least 6’10”
|76+
|Bruno Fernando
|At Least 6’5”
|49+
|Charles Bassey
|At Least 6’5”
|55+
|Charles Oakley
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Chet Holmgren
|At Least 6’10”
|73+
|Chimezie Metu
|At Least 6’5”
|74+
|Chris Bosh
|At Least 6’10”
|84+
|Chris Boucher
|At Least 6’5”
|64+
|Clint Capela
|At Least 6’10”
|47+
|Damian Jones
|At Least 6’10”
|72+
|Daniel Gafford
|At Least 6’5”
|38+
|Daniel Theis
|At Least 6’5”
|76+
|Danilo Gallinari
|At Least 6’10”
|77+
|Dario Saric
|At Least 6’10”
|72+
|David Robinson
|At Least 6’10”
|80+
|David West
|At Least 6’5”
|81+
|Davis Bertans
|At Least 6’10”
|73+
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|At Least 6’5”
|44+
|Deandre Ayton
|At Least 6’10”
|8-+
|DeAndre Jordan
|At Least 6’10”
|42+
|DeMarcus Cousins
|At Least 6’10”
|77+
|Derrick Favors
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Devontae Cacok
|At Least 6’5”
|46+
|Dewayne Dedmon
|At Least 6’10”
|67+
|Domantas Sabonis
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Draymond Green
|At Least 6’5”
|66+
|Drew Eubanks
|At Least 6’5”
|59+
|Dwight Howard
|At Least 6’10”
|68+
|Dwight Powell
|At Least 6’10”
|73+
|Ed Davis
|At Least 6’5”
|47+
|Eric Paschall
|At Least 6’5”
|80+
|Evan Mobley
|At Least 6’10”
|71+
|Frank Kaminsky III
|At Least 6’10”
|73+
|Franz Wagner
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|At Least 6’10”
|77+
|Goga Bitadze
|At Least 6’10”
|67+
|Gorgui Dieng
|At Least 6’10”
|70+
|Grant Williams
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Harry Giles
|At Least 6’10”
|46+
|Hassan Whiteside
|At Least 6’10”
|55+
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|At Least 6’10”
|68+
|Isaiah Jackson
|At Least 6’10”
|64+
|Isaiah Roby
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Isaiah Stewart
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Isaiah Todd
|At Least 6’5”
|74+
|Ivica Zubac
|At Least 6’10”
|46+
|Jabari Smith
|At Least 6’10”
|81+
|Jakob Poeltl
|At Least 6’10”
|61+
|Jalen Duren
|At Least 6’10”
|42+
|Jalen Smith
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|James Johnson
|At Least 6’5”
|71+
|James Wiseman
|At Least 6’10”
|71+
|JaMychal Green
|At Least 6’5”
|67+
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|At Least 6’10”
|78+
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|At Least 6’5”
|54+
|Jarrett Allen
|At Least 6’10”
|71+
|JaVale McGee
|At Least 6’10”
|54+
|Jaxson Hayes
|At Least 6’10”
|71+
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Joel Embiid
|At Least 6’10”
|80+
|John Collins
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Jonas Valanciunas
|At Least 6’10”
|79+
|Jonathan Isaac
|At Least 6’10”
|72+
|Julius Randle
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Jusuf Nurkick
|At Least 6’10”
|70+
|Kai Jones
|At Least 6’10”
|70+
|Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|At Least 6’10”
|56+
|Karl Malone
|At Least 6’5”
|83+
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|At Least 6’10”
|78+
|Kelly Olynyk
|At Least 6’10”
|76+
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|At Least 6’5”
|76+
|Kevin Duckworth
|At Least 6’10”
|67+
|Kevin Durant
|At Least 6’5”
|85+
|Kevin Love
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Kevon Looney
|At Least 6’5”
|56+
|Khem Birch
|At Least 6’5”
|60+
|Kristaps Porzingis
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Lauri Markkanen
|At Least 6’5”
|80+
|LD2K
|At Least 6’10”
|77+
|Luka Samanic
|At Least 6’10”
|69+
|Luke Kornet
|At Least 6’10”
|63+
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Markieff Morris
|At Least 6’5”
|82+
|Marko Simonovic
|At Least 6’10”
|74+
|Marquese Chriss
|At Least 6’5”
|77+
|Marvin Bagley III
|At Least 6’10”
|66+
|Mason Plumlee
|At Least 6’10”
|53+
|Maxi Kleber
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Michael Porter Jr.
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Mike Muscala
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Mitchell Robinson
|At Least 6’10”
|47+
|Mohamed Bamba
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Montrezl Harrell
|At Least 6’5”
|62+
|Moritz Wagner
|At Least 6’10”
|76+
|Myles Turner
|At Least 6’10”
|79+
|Nathan Knight
|At Least 6’10”
|68+
|Naz Reid
|At Least 6’5”
|72+
|Neemias Queta
|At Least 6’10”
|48+
|Nemanja Bjelica
|At Least 6’5”
|81+
|Nerlens Noel
|At Least 6’10”
|43+
|Nick Richards
|At Least 6’10”
|42+
|Nicolas Claxton
|At Least 6’10”
|62+
|Nikola Jokic
|At Least 6’10”
|82+
|Nikola Jovic
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Nikola Vucevic
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Obi Toppin
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Omer Yurtseven
|At Least 6’10”
|69+
|Onyeka Okongwu
|At Least 6’5”
|57+
|Oshae Brissett
|At Least 6’5”
|71+
|Ousmane Dieng
|At Least 6’5”
|73+
|Paolo Banchero
|At Least 6’10”
|76+
|Pascal Siakam
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Paul Millsap
|At Least 6’5
|78+
|Paul Reed
|At Least 6’5”
|70+
|PJ Tucker
|At Least 6’5”
|83+
|PJ Washington
|At Least 6’5”
|72+
|Precious Achiuwa
|At Least 6’5”
|72+
|Rashard Lewis
|At Least 6’10”
|83+
|Richaun Holmes
|At Least 6’10”
|74+
|Robert Covington
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Robin Lopez
|At Least 6’10”
|74+
|Ronnie 2K
|At Least 6’10”
|75+
|Ruby Gobert
|At Least 6’10”
|43+
|Sam Perkins
|At Least 6’5”
|78+
|Santi Aldama
|At Least 6’10”
|66+
|Serge Ibaka
|At Least 6’10”
|77+
|Shaquille O’Neal
|At Least 6’10”
|38+
|Stanley Johnson
|At Least 6’5”
|77+
|Steven Adams
|At Least 6’10”
|41+
|Taj Gibson
|At Least 6’5”
|76+
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|At Least 6’5”
|63+
|Thomas Bryant
|At Least 6’10”
|70+
|Tim Duncan
|At Least 6’10”
|82+
|Toni Kukoc
|At Least 6’5”
|84+
|Tony Bradley
|At Least 6’10”
|47+
|Trey Lyles
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
|Tristan Thompson
|At Least 6’5”
|62+
|Tyler Cook
|At Least 6’5”
|48+
|Udoka Azubuike
|At Least 6’10”
|35+
|Udonis Haslem
|At Least 6’5”
|48+
|Usman Garuba
|At Least 6’5”
|60+
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|At Least 6’5”
|70+
|Walker Kessler
|At Least 6’10”
|67+
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|At Least 6’10”
|81+
|Willy Hernangomez
|At Least 6’10”
|68+
|Xavier Tillman
|At Least 6’5”
|57+
|Zach Collins
|At Least 6’10”
|65+
|Zach Randolph
|At Least 6’5”
|79+
|Zeke Nnaji
|At Least 6’5”
|75+
And there we have it! Every jump shot for every player in NBA 2K23! If you’re looking to make the best player possible in the MyCareer Mode, you’ll want to experiment with any of these styles and make them your own, but also make sure that you’re checking into our NBA 2K23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out what you’ll be able to use MyPoints for, the best controller settings to make sure you’re knocking out the opponent every game, and how to respec your character in MyCareer!
NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.