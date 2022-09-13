NBA 2K23 Jump Shot Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

Make sure you're hitting every jumper, with this list of animations for your MyPlayer!

September 13th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

NBA-2K23-Shooting-Guide

If you’re looking to take your MyPlayer to new heights in NBA 2K23, you’re going to need to work on your jump shot, champ. One of the newest features this year is including statistics with your jump shots, so if you’re looking to constantly drain buckets, you’re going to need to make sure that you’ve got the right one for your build.

Delving deeper into the RPG-like elements of other titles, you’re going to need to think before you add your points, as things can completely change depending on how you set your player up. If you’re looking to find the perfect jump shot for your created superstar, you’ve come to the right place. This is what you’ll need to do to unlock all jump shot animations in NBA 2K23!

How To Unlock Jump Shot Animations In NBA 2K23

As you progress through the MyCareer Mode, you’ll have the chance to score some exclusive jump shots that are modeled after your favorite players. You’ll want to make sure that you’re upgrading your Mid-Range Shot & Three Point shot, so you’ll be able to unlock them. Here is every Jump Shot Animation, depending on your height.

Jump Shots For Players At Least 6’5″ to 6’10”

Shooter Name Height Requirements Mid-Range Shot & Three Point Shot Requirements
Precious Achiuwa At Least 6’5” 72+
Bam Adebayo At Least 6’5” 70+
Ochai Agbaji At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Under 6’10” 63+
Kyle Anderson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 60+
Thanasis Antetokounmpo At Least 6’5” 63+
OG Anunoby At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Trevor Ariza At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Deni Avdija At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Patrick Baldwin Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 80+
Lonzo Ball Under 6’10” 77+
Desmond Bane At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Dalano Banton Under 6’10” 72+
Harrison Barnes At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Scottie Barnes At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
RJ Barret At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Will Barton At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Charles Bassey At Least 6’5” 55+
Keita Bates-Diop At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Nicolas Batum At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Darius Bazley At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
MarJon Beauchamp At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
DeAndre’ Bembry At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Saddiq Bey At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Khem Birch At Least 6’5” 60+
Bismack Biyombo At Least 6’5” 47+
Nemanja Bjelica At Least 6’5” 81+
Bogdan Bogdanovic At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 84+
Bojan Bogdanovic At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Leandro Bolmaro At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
Isaac Bonga At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Chris Boucher At Least 6’5” 64+
Malaki Branham At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
Christian Braun At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Ignas Brazeikis At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+
Mikal Bridges At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Miles Bridges At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Oshae Brissett At Least 6’5” 71+
Malcolm Brogdon Under 6’10” 74+
Dillon Brooks At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Charles Brown Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
Greg Brown At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 63+
Jaylen Brown At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Sterling Brown At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+
Troy Brown Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Reggie Bullock At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Alec Burks At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Jimmy Butler At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Devontae Cacok At Least 6’5” 46+
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 84+
Vlatko Cancar At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Vernon Carey Jr. At Least 6’5” 70+
Alex Caruso Under 6’10” 73+
Marquese Chriss At Least 6’5” 77+
Gary Clark At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Brandon Clarke At Least 6’5” 62+
Amir Coffey At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
John Collins At Least 6’5” 78+
Pat Connaughton At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
Tyler Cook At Least 6’5” 48+
Robert Covington At Least 6’5” 75+
Torrey Craig At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Jae Crowder At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Jarrett Culver At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Cade Cunningham At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Dyson Daniels At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+
Ed Davis At Least 6’5” 47+
Hamidou Diallo At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Ousmane Dieng At Least 6’5” 73+
Spencer Dinwiddie Under 6’10” 76+
Luka Doncic Under 6’10” 83+
Clyde Drexler At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+
Chris Duarte At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Kevin Durant At Least 6’5” 85+
Tari Eason At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
CJ Elleby At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Drew Eubanks At Least 6’5” 59+
Derrick Favors At Least 6’5” 75+
Bruno Fernando At Least 6’5” 49+
Dorian Finney-Smith At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Evan Fournier At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
Wenyen Gabriel At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 67+
Daniel Gafford At Least 6’5” 38+
Usman Garuba At Least 6’5” 60+
Rudy Gay At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Paul George At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
Taj Gibson At Least 6’5” 76+
Josh Giddey At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 6’10” 82+
Aaron Gordon At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Jerami Grant At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Danny Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Draymond Green At Least 6’5” 66+
JaMychal Green At Least 6’5” 67+
Javonte Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Jeff Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 64+
Josh Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
A.J. Griffin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Blake Griffin At Least 6’5” 77+
Rui Hachimura At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Tyrese Haliburton Under 6’10” 82+
Penny Hardaway Under 6’10” 83+
Tim Hardaway Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
James Harden Under 6’10” 84+
Maurice Harkless At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+
Montrezl Harrell At Least 6’5” 62+
Joe Harris At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Tobias Harris At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Josh Hart At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Udonis Haslem At Least 6’5” 48+
Killian Hayes Under 6’10” 68+
Gordon Hayward At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Juan Hernangomez At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+
Tyler Herro Under 6’10” 81+
Justin Holiday At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Rodney Hood At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Danuel House At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Kevin Huerter At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Elijah Hughes At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
De’Andre Hunter At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Andre Iguodala At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 64+
Joe Ingles At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Brandon Ingram At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Josh Jackson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+
LeBron James At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Ty Jerome Under 6’10” 74+
Alize Johnson At Least 6’5” 71+
Cameron Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
Jalen Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
James Johnson At Least 6’5” 71+
Keldon Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Magic Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+
Stanley Johnson At Least 6’5” 77+
Derrick Jone Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Herbert Jones At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Nikola Jovic At Least 6’5” 73+
Luke Kennard At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Corey Kispert At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Kevin Knox II At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 59+
John Konchar At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
Furkan Korkmaz At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Toni Kukoc At Least 6’5” 84+
Jonathan Kuminga At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Kyle Kuzma At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Jeremy Lamb At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
Romeo Langford At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Jake LaRavia At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 81+
Jake Layman At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
Damion Lee Under 6’10” 73+
Kawhi Leonard At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Caris LeVert At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Nassir Little At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Isaiah Livers At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Kevon Looney At Least 6’5” 56+
Kevin Love At Least 6’5” 79+
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Trey Lyles At Least 6’5” 75+
Karl Malone At Least 6’5” 83+
Terance Mann Under 6’10” 78+
Shawn Marion At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Lauri Markkanen At Least 6’5” 80+
Naji Marshall At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 58+
Caleb Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Cody Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Kelan Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Kenyon Martin Jr. At Least 6’5” 76+
Kevin Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Garrison Mathews At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Benedict Mathurin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Jaden McDaniels At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Jalen McDaniels At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Doug McDermott At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Chimezie Metu At Least 6’5” 74+
Khris Middleton At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Paul Millsap At Least 6’5 78+
Shake Milton Under 6’10” 76+
Moses Moody At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Wendell Moore Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Marcus Morris Sr. At Least 6’5” 79+
Markieff Morris At Least 6’5” 82+
Trey Murphy At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Keegan Murray At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Larry Nance Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Aaron Nesmith At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+
Georges Niang At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Zeke Nnaji At Least 6’5” 75+
David Nwaba At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+
Jordan Nwora At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+
Charles Oakley At Least 6’5” 73+
Semi Ojeley At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Chuma Okeke At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Onyeka Okongwu At Least 6’5” 57+
Isaac Okoro At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+
Royce O’Neale At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Cedi Osman At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Kelly Oubre Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+
Eric Paschall At Least 6’5” 80+
Sam Perkins At Least 6’5” 78+
Paul Pierce At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Scottie Pippen At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Theo Pinson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 69+
Michael Porter Jr. At Least 6’5” 78+
Otto Porter At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+
Taurean Prince At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Julius Randle At Least 6’5” 75+
Zach Randolph At Least 6’5” 79+
Austin Reaves At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Cameron Reddish At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 65+
Davon Reed At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Paul Reed At Least 6’5” 70+
Naz Reid At Least 6’5” 72+
Josh Richardson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Duncan Robinson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl At Least 6’5” 73+
Isaiah Roby At Least 6’5” 75+
David Roddy At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Terrence Ross At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+
Tomas Satoransky Under 6’10” 81+
Admiral Schofield At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Jay Scrubb At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Day’Ron Sharpe At Least 6’5” 44+
Shaedon Sharpe At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Pascal Siakam At Least 6’5” 78+
Ben Simmons At Least 6’5” 45+
Tony Snell At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+
Jeremey Sochan At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+
Nik Stauskas At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+
Lamar Stevens At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+
Isaiah Stewart At Least 6’5” 79+
Max Strus At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Jalen Suggs Under 6’10” 70+
Jayson Tatum At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+
Garrett Temple At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 63+
Dalen Terry At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+
Daniel Theis At Least 6’5” 76+
Klay Thompson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Tristan Thompson At Least 6’5” 62+
JT Thor At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 67+
Matisse Thybulle At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 56+
Xavier Tillman At Least 6’5” 57+
Isaiah Todd At Least 6’5” 74+
Obi Toppin At Least 6’5” 78+
Juan Toscano At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 69+
Gary Trent Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
PJ Tucker At Least 6’5” 83+
Jarred Vanderbilt At Least 6’5” 54+
Devin Vassell At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+
Dean Wade At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+
Franz Wagner At Least 6’5” 75+
TJ Warren At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+
PJ Washington At Least 6’5” 72+
Yuta Watanabe At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 66+
Peyton Watson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+
Blake Wesley Under 6’10” 73+
David West At Least 6’5” 81+
Andrew Wiggins At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+
Dominique Wilkins At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+
Grant Williams At Least 6’5” 73+
Jalen Williams At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+
Kenrich Williams At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Jump Shots For Players Over 6’10

Shooter Name Height Requirements Mid-Range Shot & Three Point Shot Requirements
Aleksej Pokusevski At Least 6’10” 73+
Alex Len At Least 6’10” 70+
Alize Johnson At Least 6’5” 71+
Alperen Sengun At Least 6’10” 53+
Amar’e Stoudemire At Least 6’10” 79+
Andre Drummond At Least 6’10” 44+
Bam Adebayo At Least 6’5” 70+
Ben Simmons At Least 6’5” 45+
Bill Laimbeer At Least 6’10” 80+
Bismack Biyombo At Least 6’5” 47+
Blake Griffin At Least 6’5” 77+
Boban Marjanovic At Least 6’10” 66+
Bobby Portis Jr. At Least 6’10” 81+
Bol Bol At Least 6’10” 77+
Brandon Clarke At Least 6’5” 62+
Brook Lopez At Least 6’10” 76+
Bruno Fernando At Least 6’5” 49+
Charles Bassey At Least 6’5” 55+
Charles Oakley At Least 6’5” 73+
Chet Holmgren At Least 6’10” 73+
Chimezie Metu At Least 6’5” 74+
Chris Bosh At Least 6’10” 84+
Chris Boucher At Least 6’5” 64+
Clint Capela At Least 6’10” 47+
Damian Jones At Least 6’10” 72+
Daniel Gafford At Least 6’5” 38+
Daniel Theis At Least 6’5” 76+
Danilo Gallinari At Least 6’10” 77+
Dario Saric At Least 6’10” 72+
David Robinson At Least 6’10” 80+
David West At Least 6’5” 81+
Davis Bertans At Least 6’10” 73+
Day’Ron Sharpe At Least 6’5” 44+
Deandre Ayton At Least 6’10” 8-+
DeAndre Jordan At Least 6’10” 42+
DeMarcus Cousins At Least 6’10” 77+
Derrick Favors At Least 6’5” 75+
Devontae Cacok At Least 6’5” 46+
Dewayne Dedmon At Least 6’10” 67+
Domantas Sabonis At Least 6’10” 75+
Draymond Green At Least 6’5” 66+
Drew Eubanks At Least 6’5” 59+
Dwight Howard At Least 6’10” 68+
Dwight Powell At Least 6’10” 73+
Ed Davis At Least 6’5” 47+
Eric Paschall At Least 6’5” 80+
Evan Mobley At Least 6’10” 71+
Frank Kaminsky III At Least 6’10” 73+
Franz Wagner At Least 6’5” 75+
Giannis Antetokounmpo At Least 6’10” 77+
Goga Bitadze At Least 6’10” 67+
Gorgui Dieng At Least 6’10” 70+
Grant Williams At Least 6’5” 73+
Harry Giles At Least 6’10” 46+
Hassan Whiteside At Least 6’10” 55+
Isaiah Hartenstein At Least 6’10” 68+
Isaiah Jackson At Least 6’10” 64+
Isaiah Roby At Least 6’5” 75+
Isaiah Stewart At Least 6’5” 79+
Isaiah Todd At Least 6’5” 74+
Ivica Zubac At Least 6’10” 46+
Jabari Smith At Least 6’10” 81+
Jakob Poeltl At Least 6’10” 61+
Jalen Duren At Least 6’10” 42+
Jalen Smith At Least 6’10” 75+
James Johnson At Least 6’5” 71+
James Wiseman At Least 6’10” 71+
JaMychal Green At Least 6’5” 67+
Jaren Jackson Jr. At Least 6’10” 78+
Jarred Vanderbilt At Least 6’5” 54+
Jarrett Allen At Least 6’10” 71+
JaVale McGee At Least 6’10” 54+
Jaxson Hayes At Least 6’10” 71+
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl At Least 6’5” 73+
Joel Embiid At Least 6’10” 80+
John Collins At Least 6’5” 78+
Jonas Valanciunas At Least 6’10” 79+
Jonathan Isaac At Least 6’10” 72+
Julius Randle At Least 6’5” 75+
Jusuf Nurkick At Least 6’10” 70+
Kai Jones At Least 6’10” 70+
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar At Least 6’10” 56+
Karl Malone At Least 6’5” 83+
Karl-Anthony Towns At Least 6’10” 78+
Kelly Olynyk At Least 6’10” 76+
Kenyon Martin Jr. At Least 6’5” 76+
Kevin Duckworth At Least 6’10” 67+
Kevin Durant At Least 6’5” 85+
Kevin Love At Least 6’5” 79+
Kevon Looney At Least 6’5” 56+
Khem Birch At Least 6’5” 60+
Kristaps Porzingis At Least 6’10” 75+
Lauri Markkanen At Least 6’5” 80+
LD2K At Least 6’10” 77+
Luka Samanic At Least 6’10” 69+
Luke Kornet At Least 6’10” 63+
Marcus Morris Sr. At Least 6’5” 79+
Markieff Morris At Least 6’5” 82+
Marko Simonovic At Least 6’10” 74+
Marquese Chriss At Least 6’5” 77+
Marvin Bagley III At Least 6’10” 66+
Mason Plumlee At Least 6’10” 53+
Maxi Kleber At Least 6’10” 75+
Michael Porter Jr. At Least 6’5” 78+
Mike Muscala At Least 6’10” 75+
Mitchell Robinson At Least 6’10” 47+
Mohamed Bamba At Least 6’10” 75+
Montrezl Harrell At Least 6’5” 62+
Moritz Wagner At Least 6’10” 76+
Myles Turner At Least 6’10” 79+
Nathan Knight At Least 6’10” 68+
Naz Reid At Least 6’5” 72+
Neemias Queta At Least 6’10” 48+
Nemanja Bjelica At Least 6’5” 81+
Nerlens Noel At Least 6’10” 43+
Nick Richards At Least 6’10” 42+
Nicolas Claxton At Least 6’10” 62+
Nikola Jokic At Least 6’10” 82+
Nikola Jovic At Least 6’5” 73+
Nikola Vucevic At Least 6’10” 75+
Obi Toppin At Least 6’5” 78+
Omer Yurtseven At Least 6’10” 69+
Onyeka Okongwu At Least 6’5” 57+
Oshae Brissett At Least 6’5” 71+
Ousmane Dieng At Least 6’5” 73+
Paolo Banchero At Least 6’10” 76+
Pascal Siakam At Least 6’5” 78+
Paul Millsap At Least 6’5 78+
Paul Reed At Least 6’5” 70+
PJ Tucker At Least 6’5” 83+
PJ Washington At Least 6’5” 72+
Precious Achiuwa At Least 6’5” 72+
Rashard Lewis At Least 6’10” 83+
Richaun Holmes At Least 6’10” 74+
Robert Covington At Least 6’5” 75+
Robin Lopez At Least 6’10” 74+
Ronnie 2K At Least 6’10” 75+
Ruby Gobert At Least 6’10” 43+
Sam Perkins At Least 6’5” 78+
Santi Aldama At Least 6’10” 66+
Serge Ibaka At Least 6’10” 77+
Shaquille O’Neal At Least 6’10” 38+
Stanley Johnson At Least 6’5” 77+
Steven Adams At Least 6’10” 41+
Taj Gibson At Least 6’5” 76+
Thanasis Antetokounmpo At Least 6’5” 63+
Thomas Bryant At Least 6’10” 70+
Tim Duncan At Least 6’10” 82+
Toni Kukoc At Least 6’5” 84+
Tony Bradley At Least 6’10” 47+
Trey Lyles At Least 6’5” 75+
Tristan Thompson At Least 6’5” 62+
Tyler Cook At Least 6’5” 48+
Udoka Azubuike At Least 6’10” 35+
Udonis Haslem At Least 6’5” 48+
Usman Garuba At Least 6’5” 60+
Vernon Carey Jr. At Least 6’5” 70+
Walker Kessler At Least 6’10” 67+
Wendell Carter Jr. At Least 6’10” 81+
Willy Hernangomez At Least 6’10” 68+
Xavier Tillman At Least 6’5” 57+
Zach Collins At Least 6’10” 65+
Zach Randolph At Least 6’5” 79+
Zeke Nnaji At Least 6’5” 75+

And there we have it! Every jump shot for every player in NBA 2K23! If you’re looking to make the best player possible in the MyCareer Mode, you’ll want to experiment with any of these styles and make them your own, but also make sure that you’re checking into our NBA 2K23 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out what you’ll be able to use MyPoints for, the best controller settings to make sure you’re knocking out the opponent every game, and how to respec your character in MyCareer!

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

