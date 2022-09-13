NBA 2K23 Jump Shot Requirements: How to Unlock All Animations

Shooter Name Height Requirements Mid-Range Shot & Three Point Shot Requirements

Precious Achiuwa At Least 6’5” 72+

Bam Adebayo At Least 6’5” 70+

Ochai Agbaji At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Under 6’10” 63+

Kyle Anderson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 60+

Thanasis Antetokounmpo At Least 6’5” 63+

OG Anunoby At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Trevor Ariza At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Deni Avdija At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Patrick Baldwin Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

LaMelo Ball Under 6’10” 80+

Lonzo Ball Under 6’10” 77+

Desmond Bane At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Dalano Banton Under 6’10” 72+

Harrison Barnes At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Scottie Barnes At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

RJ Barret At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Will Barton At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Charles Bassey At Least 6’5” 55+

Keita Bates-Diop At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Nicolas Batum At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Darius Bazley At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

MarJon Beauchamp At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

DeAndre’ Bembry At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Saddiq Bey At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Khem Birch At Least 6’5” 60+

Bismack Biyombo At Least 6’5” 47+

Nemanja Bjelica At Least 6’5” 81+

Bogdan Bogdanovic At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 84+

Bojan Bogdanovic At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Leandro Bolmaro At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

Isaac Bonga At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Chris Boucher At Least 6’5” 64+

Malaki Branham At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

Christian Braun At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Ignas Brazeikis At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+

Mikal Bridges At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Miles Bridges At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Oshae Brissett At Least 6’5” 71+

Malcolm Brogdon Under 6’10” 74+

Dillon Brooks At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Charles Brown Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

Greg Brown At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 63+

Jaylen Brown At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Sterling Brown At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+

Troy Brown Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Reggie Bullock At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Alec Burks At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Jimmy Butler At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Devontae Cacok At Least 6’5” 46+

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 84+

Vlatko Cancar At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Vernon Carey Jr. At Least 6’5” 70+

Alex Caruso Under 6’10” 73+

Marquese Chriss At Least 6’5” 77+

Gary Clark At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Brandon Clarke At Least 6’5” 62+

Amir Coffey At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

John Collins At Least 6’5” 78+

Pat Connaughton At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

Tyler Cook At Least 6’5” 48+

Robert Covington At Least 6’5” 75+

Torrey Craig At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Jae Crowder At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Jarrett Culver At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Cade Cunningham At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Dyson Daniels At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+

Ed Davis At Least 6’5” 47+

Hamidou Diallo At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Ousmane Dieng At Least 6’5” 73+

Spencer Dinwiddie Under 6’10” 76+

Luka Doncic Under 6’10” 83+

Clyde Drexler At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+

Chris Duarte At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Kevin Durant At Least 6’5” 85+

Tari Eason At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

CJ Elleby At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Drew Eubanks At Least 6’5” 59+

Derrick Favors At Least 6’5” 75+

Bruno Fernando At Least 6’5” 49+

Dorian Finney-Smith At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Evan Fournier At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

Wenyen Gabriel At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 67+

Daniel Gafford At Least 6’5” 38+

Usman Garuba At Least 6’5” 60+

Rudy Gay At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Paul George At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

Taj Gibson At Least 6’5” 76+

Josh Giddey At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 6’10” 82+

Aaron Gordon At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Jerami Grant At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Danny Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Draymond Green At Least 6’5” 66+

JaMychal Green At Least 6’5” 67+

Javonte Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Jeff Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 64+

Josh Green At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

A.J. Griffin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Blake Griffin At Least 6’5” 77+

Rui Hachimura At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Tyrese Haliburton Under 6’10” 82+

Penny Hardaway Under 6’10” 83+

Tim Hardaway Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

James Harden Under 6’10” 84+

Maurice Harkless At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+

Montrezl Harrell At Least 6’5” 62+

Joe Harris At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Tobias Harris At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Josh Hart At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Udonis Haslem At Least 6’5” 48+

Killian Hayes Under 6’10” 68+

Gordon Hayward At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Juan Hernangomez At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+

Tyler Herro Under 6’10” 81+

Justin Holiday At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Rodney Hood At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Danuel House At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Kevin Huerter At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Elijah Hughes At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

De’Andre Hunter At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Andre Iguodala At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 64+

Joe Ingles At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Brandon Ingram At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Josh Jackson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+

LeBron James At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Ty Jerome Under 6’10” 74+

Alize Johnson At Least 6’5” 71+

Cameron Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

Jalen Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

James Johnson At Least 6’5” 71+

Keldon Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Magic Johnson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+

Stanley Johnson At Least 6’5” 77+

Derrick Jone Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Herbert Jones At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Nikola Jovic At Least 6’5” 73+

Luke Kennard At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Corey Kispert At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Kevin Knox II At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 59+

John Konchar At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

Furkan Korkmaz At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Toni Kukoc At Least 6’5” 84+

Jonathan Kuminga At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Kyle Kuzma At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Jeremy Lamb At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

Romeo Langford At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Jake LaRavia At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Zach LaVine Under 6’10” 81+

Jake Layman At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

Damion Lee Under 6’10” 73+

Kawhi Leonard At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Caris LeVert At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Nassir Little At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Isaiah Livers At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Kevon Looney At Least 6’5” 56+

Kevin Love At Least 6’5” 79+

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Trey Lyles At Least 6’5” 75+

Karl Malone At Least 6’5” 83+

Terance Mann Under 6’10” 78+

Shawn Marion At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Lauri Markkanen At Least 6’5” 80+

Naji Marshall At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 58+

Caleb Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Cody Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Kelan Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Kenyon Martin Jr. At Least 6’5” 76+

Kevin Martin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Garrison Mathews At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Benedict Mathurin At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Jaden McDaniels At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Jalen McDaniels At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Doug McDermott At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Chimezie Metu At Least 6’5” 74+

Khris Middleton At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Paul Millsap At Least 6’5 78+

Shake Milton Under 6’10” 76+

Moses Moody At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Wendell Moore Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Marcus Morris Sr. At Least 6’5” 79+

Markieff Morris At Least 6’5” 82+

Trey Murphy At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Keegan Murray At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Larry Nance Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Aaron Nesmith At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+

Georges Niang At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Zeke Nnaji At Least 6’5” 75+

David Nwaba At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 72+

Jordan Nwora At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+

Charles Oakley At Least 6’5” 73+

Semi Ojeley At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Chuma Okeke At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Onyeka Okongwu At Least 6’5” 57+

Isaac Okoro At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+

Royce O’Neale At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Cedi Osman At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Kelly Oubre Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 79+

Eric Paschall At Least 6’5” 80+

Sam Perkins At Least 6’5” 78+

Paul Pierce At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Scottie Pippen At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Theo Pinson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 69+

Michael Porter Jr. At Least 6’5” 78+

Otto Porter At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+

Taurean Prince At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Julius Randle At Least 6’5” 75+

Zach Randolph At Least 6’5” 79+

Austin Reaves At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Cameron Reddish At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 65+

Davon Reed At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Paul Reed At Least 6’5” 70+

Naz Reid At Least 6’5” 72+

Josh Richardson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Duncan Robinson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl At Least 6’5” 73+

Isaiah Roby At Least 6’5” 75+

David Roddy At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Terrence Ross At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 75+

Tomas Satoransky Under 6’10” 81+

Admiral Schofield At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Jay Scrubb At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Day’Ron Sharpe At Least 6’5” 44+

Shaedon Sharpe At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Pascal Siakam At Least 6’5” 78+

Ben Simmons At Least 6’5” 45+

Tony Snell At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 82+

Jeremey Sochan At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 70+

Nik Stauskas At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 73+

Lamar Stevens At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 78+

Isaiah Stewart At Least 6’5” 79+

Max Strus At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+

Jalen Suggs Under 6’10” 70+

Jayson Tatum At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 83+

Garrett Temple At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 63+

Dalen Terry At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 71+

Daniel Theis At Least 6’5” 76+

Klay Thompson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Tristan Thompson At Least 6’5” 62+

JT Thor At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 67+

Matisse Thybulle At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 56+

Xavier Tillman At Least 6’5” 57+

Isaiah Todd At Least 6’5” 74+

Obi Toppin At Least 6’5” 78+

Juan Toscano At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 69+

Gary Trent Jr. At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

PJ Tucker At Least 6’5” 83+

Jarred Vanderbilt At Least 6’5” 54+

Devin Vassell At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 81+

Dean Wade At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 76+

Franz Wagner At Least 6’5” 75+

TJ Warren At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 80+

PJ Washington At Least 6’5” 72+

Yuta Watanabe At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 66+

Peyton Watson At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 68+

Blake Wesley Under 6’10” 73+

David West At Least 6’5” 81+

Andrew Wiggins At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 77+

Dominique Wilkins At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 85+

Grant Williams At Least 6’5” 73+

Jalen Williams At Least 6’5” and Under 6’10” 74+