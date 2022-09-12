NBA 2K23 Rebirth: How to Respec Your Attributes in MyCareer

NBA 2K23 allows players to do a lot of things including respec their MyPlayer through Rebirth. If you are new to NBA 2K games, after completing quests for Ronnie2K, you’ll receive the Rebirth ability which allows you to make a new MyPlayer with some added perks. Here is how to respec in NBA 2K23.

How to Respec Your MyPlayer in NBA 2K23

As mentioned previously, in order to respec your MyPlayer in NBA 2K23, you’ll need the Rebirth ability. Ronnie2K has a series of checks in his quest that you need to meet in order to finally get Rebirth. though it is slightly different for current- and next-gen, you ultimately need to get your MyPlayer to 90 OVR.

Once you have the Rebirth ability, all you need to do is activate it and you’ll start a new MyPlayer. You’ll be able to respec the height and everything else that goes into making the best player. Once you use Rebirth, your new character will start at 90 OVR, have 25 badge points to spend, and everything quest and badge related will carry over.

The only problem with using Rebirth to respec your MyPlayer is that you’ll need to spend around 200,00 VC to max out your build. You can farm VC via the races and 2KTV answers, but it will take some time to max out everything and respec your MyPlayer to your liking.

Luckily, if you are looking to just respec your badges, you can respec your badges any time you want. Whether you want to switch it up between games or try a new build, you are free to do that if you have the badges unlocked.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.