How to Get Race of the Week Rewards in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is a game about basketball, yes, but there is also skateboarding in The City. With the Race of the Week, you’ll compete with other online players’ times with the top player earning one million VC. It is important to note that only next-gen players will have access to the Race of the Week. Here is how to compete in the Race of the Week and get rewards in NBA 2K23.

How to Start the Race of the Week in NBA 2K23

The Race of the Week changes every week which means that it will be in a new place weekly. Depending on your Affiliation, the location of the Race of the Week may vary from other players. All you need to do to find it is open your quests and select the Race of the Week. Travel to the waypoint and you’ll be able to compete.

All Race of the Week Rewards in NBA 2K23

Though the winner of the Race of the Week will earn one million VC, everybody who competes gets rewards. The rewards will change weekly, but they will remain roughly the same. Here are all of the rewards available for competing in the Race of the Week in NBA 2K23:

1,000 MVP Points

1,500 VC

Season Level XP

Raptors Player Banner

Whether you are looking for the best way to farm VC or how to level up fast in NBA 2K23, the Race of the Week is a great and fun option that you should try. For more NBA 2K23 coverage, check out our NBA 2K23 page. We cover everything from the best shooting badges to quest guides and 2KTV answers. Whatever you’re looking for, we are likely to have it on our page.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.