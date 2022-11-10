NBA 2K23: How To Get Crossover Series MyTeam Cards

Creating your dream team just got easier in NBA 2K23. While gracing the cover of the Dreamer Edition, and even having a fully-fleshed out questline in the MyCareer mode, J. Cole is making his way to the court once more in MyTeam. Players have eagerly been awaiting the chance to bring this popular superstar into the paint, and this will be the first chance to add him to your roster.

But, if you’re hoping to see J. Cole alongside the likes of Mo Bamba and Bol Bol, what will you need to do? Tie up your shoes, and get ready to hit the court as you find out the requirements to add him to your MyTeam roster. Thankfully, you won’t need to spend any VC to make this happen!

Who Is Currently In The NBA 2K23 Spotlight Series?

Starting on November 10, gamers will have the chance to unlock not only J. Cole, but also Jack Harlow. There may be more players available in the future, as this series seems to be a continuously growing trend. Getting your hands on them will be much easier than expected, as completing a few spotlight challenges will allow you to get your hands on these players.

How To Win J. Cole Spotlight Card

Gamers will need to bring their best MyTeam players to the court, as they’ll be facing off against J. Cole, Penny Hardaway, and Dennis Smith Jr. for the chance to earn a Ruby Jermaine Cole card. Thankfully, with an 89 Overall Rating, there is a fair chance that players have already set up a team capable of bringing this 3-way down. In a Triple Threat game of 21 points, there are no rules that need to be followed as you push towards a complete victory against him and his crew. ‘

How To Win Jack Harlow Spotlight Card

Like the J. Cole challenge above, you’ll be facing off against Jack Harlow in a Triple Threat game to 21 points. However, his team is a little different, pairing up with Jayson Tatum and Kevin Garnett. With both challenges taking place in the Semi-Pro difficulty bracket, gamers should have little challenge taking these two superstars down and adding them to their MyTeam. Make sure that your layups and jump shots are up to par, and these challenges should be a walk in the park.

Once you have completed these challenges, Ruby-level cards will be available to add to your dream team. With an overall rating of 89, there is a good spot for these players on your team, especially for those looking to take to the court with a few players that others would never expect.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022