How to Change Face and My Player Appearance in NBA 2K23

Are you wondering how to Chance Face and My Player Appearance in NBA 2K23? If you play the MyPLAYER mode, you’ll take your player from College to the NBA. However, if you are like me, you like to be realistic by creating a virtual version of yourself to get as close to the real-life experience as possible. However, there are multiple ways to create a player in MyPLAYER, depending on the changes you would like to make. Here’s how to change your face and MyPLAYER appearance in NBA 2K23 to achieve just that!

How to Edit My Player Appearance in NBA 2K23

To edit your MyPLAYER face and apperance in NBA 2K23 you need to follow the below steps:

Navigate to MyCAREER -> MyPLAYER Select the Appearance option From this menu you can pick the following options: Appearance, Banners, Clothes, and Equipment

To edit your MyPLAYER Face, choose Appearance, and you will then have two options: Use the new Face Scan option to import your face or edit a pre-existing Face.

How Use Face Scan to Import your Face in NBA 2K23

You can import your face using Face Scan by following these steps:

Download the MyNBA2K23 app and then sign in Select the Face Scan button in the app Make sure to remove everything from your head and face including glasses, hats, and other objects that could interfere with the scan. Go back to NBA 2k23 and click the Scan Your Face button Then, click the Check for Head Scan Data Your face will be imported into NBA 2K23 for use with your MyPLAYER customization option

How to Edit a Preexisting Face in NBA 2K23

You can edit your player’s head and facial features like facial hair, eyes, nose, hair, etc… Remember that each face has editable styles, so make sure you browse all of the available options before picking one to manually edit. If you don’t like any of the changes you have made, you can always reset it and start making changes again.

How to Edit MyPLAYER Clothes in NBA 2k23

To customize your MyPLAYER clothing, access different areas of the game:

Head to “The City” to modify your City gear

to modify your City gear Go to “Pro-am / Rec Center” to edit your Rec gear

to edit your Rec gear Select “On Court Accessories” to tweak your outfit for MyCAREER NBA games.

to tweak your outfit for MyCAREER NBA games. Additionally, you can visit “Suits” to adjust your attire for the MyCAREER storyline or “Club 2K” to create outfits for the Club 2K event.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing NBA 2K23 on Nintendo Switch.

