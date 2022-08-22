How to Preload Genshin Impact 3.0 on PC, Mobile, and PlayStation

Genshin Impact 3.0 is bringing many new things to the game and you can start preloading it now. Whether you are excited about the new character banners, the new Sumeru region, or the new weapons, preloading the content will make it so you can assess it all quicker. Here is how to preload Genshin Impact 3.0.

Preloading Genshin Impact 3.0

Starting now, you can preload Genshin Impact on PC and mobile. Unfortunately, you can’t preload the new update on PlayStation. However, if you have auto-updates enabled and keep your PlayStation in rest mode, you’ll get Genshin Impact 3.0 as soon as it is released in your area.

This preload option for Genshin Impact will download some of the new resources necessary for Genshin Impact so that when you have to load the whole update, it is a lot quicker on the day of. It is worth noting that you won’t be able to play while Genshin Impact is pre-installing the new content.

How to Preload Genshin Impact 3.0 on Mobile

There are two ways to preload Genshin Impact on mobile devices. Mobile users can either pre-install the resource package by pressing the icon in the bottom left corner of the login screen or by entering the in-game Paimon Menu, clicking Settings, clicking Other, and clicking Pre-Install Resource Package.

This preload option does not take care of the required update when Genshin Impact 3.0 fully launches on August 24th. You will still need to enable automatic updates or go into the Apple Store or Google Play Store and tap the update icon to update Genshin Impact.

How to Preload Genshin Impact 3.0 on PC

For PC users, you’ll need to update the Genshin Impact launcher first. Once that is complete, you can press the Game Pre-Installation icon that is next to the Launch button.

With as much of Genshin Impact 3.0 pre-downloaded as you can, you can check out our Genshin Impact page to stay up to date on quests, recipes, character builds, and much more.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.