All New Weapons in Genshin Impact 3.0 and How to Get Them

Genshin Impact 3.0 is nearly here and we have new information on the new weapons that will be available. With a new region, new characters, and a new playable element, there are brand new weapons to enjoy. Here are all of the new weapons coming to Genshin Impact 3.0.

All Genshin Impact 3.0 Weapons

There are a few new weapons coming to Genshin Impact 3.0 that we know about. Of course, there is a 5-Star bow to accompany Tighnari, a 5-Star Dendro bow user coming with Sumeru. There is also a new Polearm coming as well.

Here are all of the new weapons coming to Genshin Impact 3.0:

Hunter’s Path – 5-Star Bow

– 5-Star Bow Vortex Vanquisher – 5-Star Polearm

– 5-Star Polearm Forest Regalia – 4-Star Claymore

– 4-Star Claymore Moonpiercer – 4-Star Polearm

– 4-Star Polearm Timber Blade – 4-Star Sword

– 4-Star Sword Fruit of Fulfillment – 4-Star Catalyst

– 4-Star Catalyst King’s Squire – 4-Star Bow

Starting August 24th with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update, Hunter’s Path and Vortex Vanquisher will be available via a new Event Wish called Epitome Invocation. This wish will be active until September 9th. You’ll be able to use the Epitomized Path to chart your course to the weapon of your choosing.

Also in that same Event Wish banner, the following weapons will receive a huge drop boost:

Favonius Sword – 4-Star Sword

– 4-Star Sword The Bell – 4-Star Claymore

– 4-Star Claymore Favonius Lance – 4-Star Polearm

– 4-Star Polearm Favonius Codex – 4-Star Catalyst

– 4-Star Catalyst The Stringless – 4-Star Bow

Whether you spend your hard-earned wishes on these incredible weapons or save them for the new characters available in the new Event Wish character banners, you can’t go wrong.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.