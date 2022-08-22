Genshin Impact 3.0 Banner Schedule | Tighnari, Zhongli, Collei, and More

Though the new Sumeru characters have been leaked in the past, we finally know the character banners coming with Genshin Impact 3.0. Like all other seasons, there will be two character banners available, and they are both very enticing. Here are the character banners in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Tighnari Character Banner in Genshin Impact 3.o

Tighnari, the new 5-Star Dendro Bow character, and Collei, the 4-Star Dendro Bow character, are getting paired together in the character banner called Viridescent Vigil. Along with these two having high drop rates, Diona and Fischl will also have higher drop rates in this banner.

The Viridescent Vigil banner will be available on August 24th with the launch of Genshin Impact 3.0 and will last until September 9th.

Zhongli Character Banner in Genshin Impact 3.0

Zhongli, the immensely popular 5-Star Geo Polearm character from Liyue, is featured in the Gentry of Hermitage character banner. This is the second character banner featured during Genshin Impact 3.0 and will also contain Collei, Diona, and Fischl.

Exactly similar to the Viridescent Vigil banner, the Gentry of Hermitage banner will start on August 24th and end on September 9th.

Which Genshin Impact 3.0 Character Banner Should You Choose?

Naturally, after learning about both of these great banners, you’re probably wondering which one to focus on. If you can, make a 10-wish roll on both and hope for the best. Since Zhongli is such a great Genshin Impact character, it is hard to decide whether to pull for him or Tighnari.

In our opinion, it is worth it to try and pull Tighnari. This is the first every Dendro character, and while you may get Collei in the Zhongli banner, you’ll want to have Tighnari on your team. We know that he is a DPS character and has an incredible charge up attack.

Whatever you choose, we hope you pull either Tighnari or Zhongli. For more on everything Genshin Impact, check out our Genshin Impact page. We have quest guides, character builds, and much more.

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.