A college student says her father blew through a $50,000 casino win in three months on clothes and dining out while she struggles to get by

A college student claims that her father spent an entire $50,000 casino win in just three months, leaving her frustrated as she deals with her own financial struggles. The woman, who posted on Reddit to the r/GirlDinnerDiaries thread under the username u/ClubUpper352, said she was deeply disappointed after hoping her father would use the money to secure his financial future.

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The poster said she is an adult trying to be as self-sufficient as possible while living with roommates. She explained that her father left her and her grandparents a few years ago to move in with his girlfriend and her three adult children. Although she said he frequently tells her how much he loves her and wants to help, she feels he rarely follows through and instead prioritizes his girlfriend and her children.

The situation came to a head after her father won $50,000 after taxes at a casino three months ago. Since he lives paycheck to paycheck and has no retirement plan or savings account, she had hoped he would handle the sudden windfall responsibly. Instead, she found that every cent of the winnings had disappeared.

His daughter found out that he blew $300 a day on food

“It’s gone. All of it. Within 3 months the $50,000 + whatever his monthly income is has been spent and he’s back to being broke,” she wrote. According to The Daily Dot, she added in her post that she was “in complete disbelief because that type of money could be life changing if handled properly.”

She decided to look into the spending after realizing the money was gone. Because she is an authorized user on one of his accounts, she was able to track exactly where the funds went. She found that the money was not used for mortgage payments, which her father had claimed to be covering for his girlfriend. Stories of unexpected money being spent impulsively have become a recurring theme in viral social media posts.

Instead, she discovered a pattern of heavy spending on luxury items and daily habits. “It was mostly blown on clothes/shoes and eating out with his gf and adult kids 3 times a day. I’m talking $300 on food alone per day on average,” she wrote. Dining out at that scale is a habit that has come up in other viral moments involving restaurant spending.

She said she cried over the situation. She added that she usually respects her father’s privacy, but the scale of the spending made it impossible for her to stay silent. She said she shared the story because she needed to get it off her chest so it could stop festering in her mind.

Many Reddit users responded with sympathy, and some warned her to prepare for what may come next. “Babe, further separate yourself from this. Because one day he is gonna call you and expect you to save him,” one commenter wrote.

Others pointed out that his spending pattern was not entirely surprising given his financial history. “People who can’t save a little while making a little tend to not save a lot when given a lot. He’s an adult. Not your problem. Is it awful? Yes. Will it be your problem to bail him out when he’s old? No,” another user commented.

Some readers also took issue with the fact that the father made no gesture toward his daughter during this period. “Sorry your dad kinda sucks. What parent doesn’t find a couple of bucks to throw their kid to say ‘I love you, treat yourself’, especially after coming into some money?” one commenter wrote.

Others in the thread said they could relate to the experience of having a parent who handles money poorly. “That sounds like something my mom would do, too. So much goes wrong when parents are more immature than their kids. Sorry you’re going through this.” another user replied. The post drew wide attention to how quickly a large sum of money can be spent without any financial plan, particularly by someone with no savings or retirement fund to fall back on.

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