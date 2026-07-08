An Iowa mother claimed ‘I literally screamed’ after a ceiling collapsed on her 8-month-old, and that the landlady already knew about the risk

An Iowa mother says a section of ceiling collapsed onto her 8-month-old son’s crib at around 4:30 a.m., just a month and a half into renting the home, as reported by The Nerd Stash. She shared the incident on Reddit in the r/Renters community. Her baby was asleep at the time and reportedly came away with only minor abrasions.

Recommended Videos

According to her post, the landlady had allegedly sent a roofer to inspect the same bedroom about a month earlier after water started leaking through the ceiling. That detail set off alarm among commenters, many of whom pointed out that the leak had clearly not been resolved. “You have a major leak, and this is not the end of it,” one person wrote. Another parent reacted with disbelief that the situation had gotten this far. “Thankfully, your baby is ok. As a mom, I would’ve crashed out!” she wrote.

The mother responded, describing her own reaction to finding her son under debris. “I literally screamed and my husband came running. Gotta see if we can test what fell for lead etc.” Landlord and tenant standoffs over unsafe living conditions have drawn similar attention online before, including a renter whose landlord locked the AC thermostat in a box, leaving tenants with no control over their own living conditions.

Commenters pushed her toward legal action

Dozens of Reddit users urged her to start documenting everything with photos and to build a paper trail in case the situation ends up in court. Several also warned her against continuing to use the crib the debris had fallen on. “You don’t know all what fell on them and they should not be used again. There could be major mold or asbestos from the leak and attic,” one commenter wrote. Not every response was sympathetic.

One person dismissed the incident entirely, writing, “Hope the baby is ok. But this is an act of god.” She pushed back on that framing, replying, “I’m worried about the safety of my family with this roof.” Neither of her two young sons suffered serious injuries in the collapse. Even so, many commenters described the situation as a clear case for legal representation, with one writing that “this is like the exact scenario where you must find a lawyer.”

What happened here touches on a legal principle recognized across most U.S. states known as the implied warranty of habitability. Under this doctrine, landlords are required to keep rental units safe and structurally sound throughout the lease term. That obligation cannot be waived even if a lease tries to say otherwise. Once a landlord has actual knowledge of a hazard, such as a known roof leak, the law generally expects repairs within a reasonable window, often around 30 days depending on the state.

If a landlord fails to fix a known hazard and a tenant is injured as a result, the tenant may have grounds to sue. Damages can include medical expenses, property damage, and in some cases emotional distress. Given that the roofer had allegedly been sent out roughly a month before the ceiling gave way, the timeline in this case could become a central factor if the family decides to pursue a claim. Whether she plans to take that step has not been confirmed.

The landlady has not publicly responded to the allegations, and it is unclear whether she was contacted for comment.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy