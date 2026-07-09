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Image from X by @QuantumGuard17. And an image by Caio on Pexels.
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She accused Mexican shoppers of buying ‘junk food’ with government assistance, and claimed they had $3,247 remaining in her anti-immigrant rant

She accused them in her anti-immigrant rant.
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Jul 9, 2026 11:15 am

A seemingly odd rant by a woman at work has come to light. Apparently, she checked out items for a group of Spanish-speaking shoppers, the Daily Dot reported. Later, it appears that she recorded herself showing displeasure towards these Mexican individuals, accusing them of buying junk food using government assistance, and claiming they had over $3,000 “tax dollar” remaining. No comments from the individuals were found.

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A video shared by @QuantumGuard17 on Twitter/X offered more details on the matter. It’s nearly 2 minutes long, and the woman can be heard ranting on her interaction with the Mexican shoppers. She starts by showing a receipt and saying, “I am at work; it’s 2 o’clock in the morning.” The woman then said a group of people came in, and she claimed they “Don’t speak English, and all of a sudden a white racist is behind the counter.” Following this, she shows a receipt.

“This is what they rung up. Nothing but junk food. Look how long this receipt is.” Said the woman. After that, her rant appears to continue, in which she claims that those Mexican shoppers used some government assistance to buy those things, and were aware of their remaining balance. However, she didn’t seem to provide any evidence to support that claim. According to her, they had “$3,247 tax dollar” left.

Viewers shared their opinions on the woman’s claims

In her rant, the woman also appears to mention how she manages her two jobs. She adds, “Well, guess what? I got another job to go to when I get off of this one at 6:00 until about 3:00 in the afternoon, and then I got to get some sleep, and then I got to turn around and do it all over again by 11:00 o’clock.” There’s no sign of any confrontation with the customer, and her rant seems to end after she mentions their remaining amount and asks them to leave the country.

The footage appears to get significant attention, garnering over 200,000 views. Several viewers shared their opinion on the matter; one questioned, “How can they use EBT today for junk? I thought it got stopped.” Another user added, “I’m a liberal… and that’s wrong. What is all that money for? Did they work for it? If not… then we have a problem. That’s it.”

Apart from these, one seemed unenthusiastic towards the woman, writing, “But yet she took their money. If she really can’t stand the illegals then she would’ve refused to do business with them.” Similarly, another shared their opinion, “She has no clue of their situation.” It appears that the audience was divided on the matter. The woman’s identity remains unknown, and her claims are not independently verified.

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