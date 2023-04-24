How to Preload Honkai: Star Rail on PC and Mobile

Image: HoYoverse

For the delight of all gacha and turn-based RPG fans alike, the release date for HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail is almost here. But how can you pre-load the title? Now, here’s how to Preload Honkai: Star Rail on all of its available platforms.

How to Preload Honkai: Star Rail on All Platforms

How to Preload Honkai: Star Rail on PC

You can currently pre-load Honkai Star Rail on PC by heading to the official Honkai: Star Rail site. Once there, just click on Download Now. After downloading, you will be able to pre-load the game by simply opening the file and then following the on-screen procedures, which will allow you to install and update the game on your system.

To recap, here’s how to preload the game on PC:

Go to the official Honkai: Star Rail site.

Select Download Now.

Open the file.

Install the launcher and download the game.

Download and Install the game.

Open the game in order to finish the process and get ready for launch.

How to Preload Honkai: Star Rail on Mobile Devices

For mobile devices — Android or iOS — you will be able to pre-load the game by first heading to its page on either Google Play or the Apple Store. Once there, you just need to select Install in order to begin downloading the application and pre-load the game.

How Many GBs Does Honkai: Star Rail Weigh?

According to HoYoverse, mobile players will need to clear up around 8.5 GB in order to install the game. PC players, on the other hand, will need to clear up at least 20 GB in order to play it.

With that said, like Genshin, Honkai: Star Rail will keep getting bigger as new versions and characters debut, so we recommend all who are worried about storage space to act now if possible in order to avoid the risk of being unable to play in the future.

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023