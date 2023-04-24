Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 4 and 5 Release Date

Image: miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail is set to release for PC and Mobile on February 26, 2023, and it’s looking to be an excellent addition to the free-to-play long list of games. Since the release date has been confirmed for those two systems, gamers wonder when the anticipated game will be coming to Playstation consoles. Here is everything we know on the release date for Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Honkai: Star Rail Release Date for PlayStation Consoles

At the time of writing, developers miHoYo have not confirmed the official release date for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. According to the PlayStation official blog, the lead programmer for HoYoverse, Yang Yu, has announced that Honkai: Star Rail will be coming to PlayStation consoles soon. That is all the community has been informed about, and nothing more to indicate how soon Yang Yu means regarding a release date.

In the meantime, we can look at their previous game, Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact also released first for Mobile and PC and took around six months to come over to PlayStation consoles. If that indicates miHoYo’s plans for Honkai: Star Rail — then we can expect its newest game to hit PlayStation sometime in November.

While we all wait patiently for an official release date of Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation, we can try it on Mobile or PC devices for the time being. You may not want to wait, as it is shaping to be a massive game with complex RPG mechanics for players to enjoy. It is looking to include a unique new system called “paths,” and you can read more about that system by checking out our complete guide on the site.

You can pre-install Honkai: Star Rail now on PC or Mobile by heading to the official Honkai: Star Rail website or by heading into your app store if you plan on playing on Mobile. Also, fans can download the game through the Epic Games store.

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023