When Will Honkai: Star Rail be Released? | Honkai Star Rail Release Date

Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse’s upcoming turn-based RPG, and a spin-off/sequel of sorts to their mega-hit Honkai Impact 3rd can be considered one of the biggest releases of 2023, as the game is set to feature a completely new story and an overall design that successfully mixes that of both Honkai and Genshin Impact. But when will Honkai: Star Rail be released? Now, here’s the release date for Honkai: Star Rail

When Will Honkai: Star Rail be Released?

As revealed during the game’s Boarding Preparation Special Program, Honkai: Star Rail is set to be released on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices. The game will also arrive for both PS4 and PS5 at a later date.

On release, the game will feature two massive worlds apart from its hub. Like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail’s release version will feature two character-focused banners, which are set to star 5-stars Seele and Jin Yuan respectivelly.

Seele will walk the patch of The Hunt and thus be a character focused on dealing massive single target damage, Jun Yuan, on the other hand, will walk the path of The Erudition and excel in multi-target scenarios.

How to Pre-Register

You can pre-register for Honkai: Star Rail right now by going to the game’s official site and then selecting the Register Now option. Once you do that, you will just need to log in using your hoYoverse account and then pick your platform of choice in order to complete the process.

Currently, all pre-registration rewards for the game were unlocked, so all Trailblazers will be able to get a total of 20 Star Rail Passes, Serval, the exclusive avatar, as well as 100,000 Credits on release date. Once the game debuts, it’s first log-in event will also start, rewarding those who complete it with a total of 10 pulls.

