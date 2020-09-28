How to Preload Modern Warfare Season 6

The Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare begins on September 29, but PS4 players can preload the update early so they can play as soon as possible. If you’re on Xbox One or PC, you unfortunately cannot download the update until Season 6 goes live, but PS4 players can download Modern Warfare update 1.27 early starting right now. Like every other Modern Warfare update, the install size continues to grow larger and larger. This update weighs in at around 20 GB on PS4, and Xbox and PC players will likely have to download a slightly larger file if past seasons are anything to go by. Here’s how to preload the Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How to Preload the Season 6 Update for Modern Warfare

To preload the Season 6 update of Modern Warfare, find the game on your PS4 dashboard. Then, press the Options button and select “Check for Update.” This will add the Season 6 update to your download queue. You will be able to finish the installation process once the update officially releases across all platforms on September 29.

The preloading process is the same as it was for Season 5, so if you did it last season you shouldn’t have any issues this time around. Some players have reported an error upon downloading the update, and if this is the case, you’ll have to delete the downloaded file from your download queue and restart the download process. Make sure to preload the update as soon as possible so you don’t get stuck with this error when trying to play when the update drops.

Season 6 brings a ton of new content to both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone battle royale. Farah and Nikolai are the new Operators for this season, joining the Allegiance under the Chimera banner. The AS VAL assault rifle and R700 sniper rifle are the new weapons available alongside the update, and the AA 12 shotgun is rumored to return as a part of the mid-season update. There are also rumors of a Warzone live event leading into the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, so there is plenty to look forward to for Call of Duty players this season.

The Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for preload now on PlayStation 4. Xbox One and PC players will be able to download the update when it goes live on September 29.

- This article was updated on:September 28th, 2020